RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") To Acquire Pharr RVs and Affinity RV

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced the acquisition of Pharr RVs and Affinity RV with locations in Texas and Arizona. The acquisitions will be completed in December. This will expand RVR's presence in Texas to 17 stores and Arizona to 6 stores.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to expand further in Texas and Arizona. Pharr RVs provides RV Retailer expansion into West Texas and grows our presence to 17 stores in Texas, the largest RV market in the United States. Affinity RV extends our Arizona footprint into fast-growing RV markets in Northern Arizona. We welcome all the team members of Pharr RVs and Affinity RV to the RV Retailer family."

"Affinity RV is a well-run RV dealership operation that has won numerous awards including the 2021 RV Business Elite Blue Ribbon Top 50 Award," Ferrando added. "Bob Been has been the driving force behind this success and will continue as General Manager of the Affinity RV stores. Affinity will be part of RVR's Arizona business under the direction of Brad Leach, Region President for RVR."

"Pharr RVs has been operated by the Pharr Family since 1969 in West Texas," Ferrando added. "We thank the entire Pharr family including Jackie and Jerry Pharr and Mike Hymer for selecting us to acquire Pharr RVs. Pharr RVs will be under the direction of Larry Hall, Region President for RVR."

Affinity RV has two dealerships in Northern Arizona located in Prescott and Prescott Valley. The Affinity RV locations are north of Phoenix on Route 69 for the Prescott Valley location and south of Pioneer Parkway on Willow Creek Rd in Prescott. Each location has a full service and sales center. Affinity RV offers brands including Jayco, Grand Design, Forest River, Keystone and Winnebago.

Pharr RVs is in Lubbock, Texas near I-27 and Texas 289. Pharr RVs offers brands including Grand Design, Jayco, Entegra and Van Leigh.

To learn more about Affinity RV, Pharr RVs and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.affinityrv.com/ , https://www.pharrrvs.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 84 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

