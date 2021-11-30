All-new Grand Wagoneer Wins CarBuzz 2021 Family Luxury Award: 'The Amount of Luxury in the Grand Wagoneer is Nothing Short of Staggering'

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand and marks the rebirth of a premium American icon

Legendary capability with three 4x4 systems: Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II with active low range and rear electronic limited slip differential:

Pinnacle of premium SUV interiors with elegant American style, meticulously crafted finishes and the latest in technology

Interiors are designed to support active customers' lifestyles

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer a standard third row with available seating for up to eight passengers, available on all trims

The all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer continues to earn accolades for all of the premium features and amenities it brings to the large SUV segment, today earning the 2021 Family Luxury Award in the third annual CarBuzz Awards.

"The amount of luxury in the Grand Wagoneer is nothing short of staggering," said CarBuzz Managing Editor Jake Lingeman. "With 75 inches of reconfigurable screen, the latest Uconnect software (five times faster than the previous version), and built-in Amazon Fire TV, there's no length of road trip that would be too long. Keeping things settled and cushy over the long haul is a fully independent suspension setup with rear load-leveling for when carrying lots of payload. The Grand Wagoneer comes standard with an electronically controlled air suspension that continually adjusts stiffness for the best on- or off-road ride."

The all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer and 2022 Wagoneer mark the rebirth of a premium American icon, with legendary capability courtesy of three available 4x4 systems, exceptional driving dynamics, powerful performance, including best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs., advanced technology and safety, and a premium level of comfort for up to eight passengers, all wrapped in a sophisticated and authentic design.



"The CarBuzz Family Luxury Award is a testament to Grand Wagoneer's world-class craftsmanship and the fact that there is a premium space for every member of the family," said Jim Morrison, vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "The refinement, best-in-class passenger volume and advanced technology, including the new Uconnect 5 system, front passenger interactive display, premium McIntosh audio system and industry-first built-in Fire TV, ensure that every seat in the Grand Wagoneer is the best seat in the house."



Wagoneer

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon. Stellantis offers a portfolio of brands and is a leading global automaker and mobility provider. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

