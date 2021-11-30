Banco Galicia, One of the Largest Banks and Financial Service Providers in Argentina, Secures its Mobile App via Appdome

Appdome's No-Code Platform Enabled the Bank to Incorporate Security into its CI/CD Pipeline and Apply Developer Best Practices to the Process of Adding Security Features to their App

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the leader in no-code mobile app security and fraud prevention, today announced that Banco Galicia, one of the largest Argentinian private-sector commercial banks, is using Appdome's no-code security and fraud prevention platform to secure its mobile app.

Founded more than a century ago, Banco Galicia provides financial services to more than 3 million customers and, last year, reported more than $260 million in revenues. The bank needed a scalable and future-proof way to protect its mobile app from an ever-growing number of threats. Additionally, the company had set a strategic objective to improve its overall mobile app and business security models.

"Our customers trust us with their financial assets, so we need to ensure that they are protected with the very highest level of security, no matter how they interact with us," said Sebastian Wilke,

Application Security Manager at Banco Galicia. "Appdome provided a simple way for us to incorporate strong security into our development process, ensuring that our app achieves the highest level of protection."

Appdome, together with its Buenos Aires-based partner, Lightech, recommended that the bank use Appdome's platform to protect its app. Specifically, Banco Galicia employed the Appdome Mobile Security Suite, which includes:

ONEShield™ by Appdome: Protects against app tampering and debugging

TOTALCode™ Obfuscation: Obfuscates the binary code to protect against reverse engineering

TOTALData™ Encryption: Protects application data, strings and metadata with AES-256 encryption

Jailbreak/Root Prevention: Prevents rooting/ jailbreak attempts and stops the app from running on untrusted or banned devices

Man-in-the-Middle Prevention: Creates and validates the authenticity of trusted communication sessions initiated by the app to prevent data leakage, man-in-the-middle attacks and other breaches

Mobile Privacy: Provides data loss prevention by adding copy/paste protection, keylogger prevention, disabling screen sharing and other measures

"Mobile consumers expect mobile apps to protect them from malicious attacks and fraud," said Tom Tovar, CEO at Appdome. "And with Appdome, development teams can incorporate security protections directly into the app binary in just minutes. Mobile app publishers no longer have to choose between strong security and not blowing up their budgets and schedules. With Appdome, developers can release secure apps on time and within budget."

Appdome's mission is to protect the mobile economy and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome's industry defining no code Mobile Security and Fraud Prevention platform uses a patented, artificial-intelligence based, no code technology to power a self-serve DevSecOps service used to secure, defend and protect mobile apps from reverse engineering, data exploits, OS and device level threats, dynamic and static analysis, MiTM attacks, mobile fraud, mobile malware and mobile piracy. Over 25,000 unique combinations of mobile security and fraud prevention features, SDKs and APIs are available on Appdome. Over 200+ leading financial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce providers use Appdome to protect apps, users and data, preempt fraud, and consistently deliver richer and safer mobile experiences to hundreds of millions of mobile end users globally. For more information, visit www.appdome.com

