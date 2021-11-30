Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Now Offering Commercial Package Coverage in Seven States Including Indiana and North Carolina

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies recently announced it expanded the list of states where the insurer offers its Commercial Package Policy to include Indiana and North Carolina.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD’s Commercial Package product is designed to help simplify the insurance buying process for busy owners/operators.

"We take a customized approach to expanding the limits and scope of traditional property and casualty insurance."



The product includes Commercial Property featuring limits up to $120 million per location (higher limits considered), with an enhanced causes of loss form, including built-in equipment breakdown, crime coverages as well as broad inland marine coverages; General Liability with aggregate limits up to $6 million; and Commercial Umbrella for added protection.

"The past two years have been a challenging time for businesses nationwide. When we expand our product offerings in a state as we've recently done in Indiana and North Carolina, our goal is to supply our network of independent agents with the means to enable them to grow. We do that by offering agents and their insureds a comprehensive, convenient way to accommodate all their insurance needs through our Commercial and Personal lines product suite," said Sy Foguel, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD CEO. "Our CPP product complements our other lines and offers the necessary protections for larger insureds."

"What sets our Commercial Package apart, among other things, is how we enhance our base coverages with a wide range of add-ons, limit options and access to both proprietary and industry-specific endorsements." says Lyle Hitt, Chief Insurance Officer. "We take a customized approach to expanding the limits and scope of traditional property and casualty insurance."

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD's Commercial Package product is designed to address the insurance needs of larger, more complex operations with multiple exposures. Initial target markets include light-to-medium manufacturing, wholesalers and distributors, large offices/habitational buildings, truck stops/travel plazas, resort hotels, and country clubs/golf courses.

Discounts may be available when seeking quotes for two or more additional applicable lines, like Worker's Compensation or Commercial Auto.

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies is a property and casualty insurance specialist writing $2 billion in premium nationwide. GUARD offers a variety of products for both commercial and personal lines of insurance. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway GUARD visit http:/www.guard.com.

Agents interested in applying should visit https://www.guard.com/apply/.

Contact: Elizabeth Hartman, Vice President of Marketing

570-825-9900, extension 8409 or e-mail Elizabeth.Hartman@guard.com

