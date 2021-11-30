Corporate Visions and B2B DecisionLabs Become Underwriting and Research Partners for Global Inside Sales Association

Company commits to helping AA-ISP expand its industry-leading research and programming for advancing the inside, digital, and virtual selling profession.

RENO, Nev., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Visions, the leading provider of science-backed sales training and consulting services, announced today it is becoming an Underwriting Partner of the AA-ISP, the global inside sales association. In addition, B2B DecisionLabs, the research division of Corporate Visions, has been named a research partner for the AA-ISP.

What started as a niche community dedicated to raising the professionalism of "inside sales," the AA-ISP now finds itself at the center of a completely transforming industry where all selling suddenly became inside selling during the pandemic.

"Every company is grappling with how to develop, convert, or optimize their sales teams to effectively transition to the digital, virtual, inside-first selling world," said Tim Riesterer, Chief Strategy Officer for Corporate Visions and Chief Visionary at B2B DecisionLabs. "The AA-ISP is already the leading community for B2B sales leaders looking for research, insights, and examples of what great inside selling looks like, and we're excited to help grow their value and impact."

As an AA-ISP Underwriter, Corporate Visions will sponsor key educational conferences, help facilitate forums and workshops, support the global chapter program, and provide research-backed sales skills training and sales leadership coaching content at both online and in-person events.

As the association's research partner, B2B DecisionLabs will run a dedicated research agenda that generates fresh, original, and exclusive findings for AA-ISP members. Offering a unique perspective, B2B DecisionLabs conducts behavioral and neuroscience research on how B2B buyers frame value and make choices and controlled field trials for optimizing inside selling processes and performance.

"The underwriting investment and new research partnership represent an important part of the association's expansion plans. We're looking to increase our support for advancing the inside selling profession and sales industry as a whole," said Bob Perkins, Founder and CEO of the AA-ISP. "This requires more research and advisory-level expertise, including insights, content, and tools. As well as more expert-facilitated peer exchanges and research reports that provide the community with tangible, actionable deliverables. Corporate Visions and B2B DecisionLabs significantly increase our capabilities in all these areas."

About the AA-ISP

Bringing together growth-oriented sales leaders, sales reps, marketing professionals, customer success, and revenue executives, the AA-ISP provides workshops, conferences, chapter meetups, research, and other resources to help its members better understand industry trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth.

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of science-backed sales, marketing, and customer success training and consulting services. Global B2B companies work with Corporate Visions to articulate value and promote growth in three ways:

Make Value Situational by distinguishing your commercial programs between customer acquisition, retention, and expansion.

Make Value Specific by creating and delivering customer conversations that communicate concrete value, change behavior, and motivate buying decisions.

Make Value Systematic by equipping your commercial engine to deliver consistent and persistent touches across the entire Customer Deciding Journey.

About B2B DecisionLabs

B2B DecisionLabs is the only B2B research firm dedicated to studying how decision makers frame value and make choices. Unlike traditional market research and advisory firms, B2B DecisionLabs conducts rigorous research studies based in several Decision Science disciplines:

Behavioral studies – understand why buyers behave the way they do.

Neuroscience research – observe what's going on inside their brains.

Field trials – validate your approach in the real world.

