Kinecta Federal Credit Union Becomes the Exclusive Financial Partner for the Pirate Toy Fund Events and Activities

Kinecta Invites the Rochester, NY Community to Participate in its Toy Drive. 35,000 Local Kids will Receive Toys Donated to the Pirate Toy Fund from November 29 to December 24.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinecta Federal Credit Union reinforces its commitment within the Rochester community by announcing its participation as the exclusive financial partner for all Pirate Toy Fund events and activities, as well as the premier sponsor of the fundraising thermometer, Kinecta Toy-O-Meter.

Kinecta invites the Rochester community to put a smile on a kid's face. From November 29 to December 24, Kinecta will display toy collection bins at all its Rochester branches so people can drop off new, unwrapped toys. To locate a Kinecta branch, visit www.kinecta.org/locations. Kinecta also invites members and other interested supporters to visit its Pirate Toy Fund online store https://ptftoystore.com/store/kinecta to make a tax-deductible donation earmarked to buy a toy for a child.

In addition, to collect toys throughout the region, the Pirate Toy Fund Mobile Toy Box will travel to different businesses daily accompanied by the Kinecta Toy-O-Meter, which will display progress toward the goal of 20,000 toys. Cash donations from program partners and the community will also be collected to ensure 35,000 local kids receive toys. Kinecta has also partnered with the Rochester Americans hockey team to help amplify awareness of this important community activity across various print, in-arena, out-of-home, and digital media.

"Kinecta Federal Credit Union conducts fundraising activities and charitable contributions as part of our ongoing commitment to the advancement and strengthening of the communities we serve," said Latrice McGlothin, Executive Director, Kinecta Community Foundation. "This holiday season, we are honored to partner with the Pirate Toy Fund for the fifth consecutive year and be part of this amazing activity supporting the children of Rochester during this wonderful season. We invite the community to participate."

The Pirate Toy Fund is the only nonprofit organization in the country dedicated to distributing new toys year-round to children-in-need throughout the Greater Rochester region. Co-Founded by local children's entertainer, Gary the Happy Pirate and Dave and Lorrie Simonetti, the Pirate Toy Fund has distributed almost 400,000 toys since 1995 and continues to actively pursue new avenues to expand its mission. The founders were inspired by the extraordinary life of Christie Simonetti; daughter of Dave and Lorrie and special friend to Gary.

Last April, Kinecta merged with Xceed Financial Credit Union, which grew out of Xerox Federal Credit Union and traces its history in the Rochester community back to 1931 when it was known as Rochester Postal Credit Union.

During 2020 employees of Kinecta and its subsidiaries volunteered over 4,560 hours, donated more than $634,000 to charitable causes and participated in over 145 community events. To learn more about Kinecta's community outreach programs and activities, visit https://www.kinecta.org/community.

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.5 billion and over 270,000 member-owners. Our 800+ employees serve members from 32 branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion to Northern California, New York, and New Jersey, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. Daily Breeze readers have named Kinecta a top South Bay credit union for the past 10 years, and Kinecta was voted Easy Reader's 2020 "Best of the Beach" Credit Union.

