MyFitnessStore.com, a recent acquisition of Coltala Holdings, launches new Highland Park Store as focus on the in-home gyms category heats up in Dallas

HIGHLAND PARK, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coltala Holdings, a DFW-based holding company focused on acquiring majority ownership in stable U.S. businesses in healthcare, manufacturing, and business services, announced today the opening of a new MyFitnessStore.com BusyBody location serving Highland Park, Texas.



MyFitnessStore.com - The Highland Park store has been serving the area for over 30 years and is the Company's highest volume store in North Texas. The move to a new modern location achieves our goal for a better, five star customer experience. The store is on the busiest street in town known as Miracle Mile, located at 4500 W Lovers Lane across from Hudson House. Store manager, Sam Robinson, has been managing this location for over eight years, and brings tremendous expertise to interested consumers including custom designs of your dream fitness room! Every piece of equipment has been handpicked to serve an array of clients' needs and delight their shopping experience with the store and its staff.



Commenting on the opening, President Craig Lewin stated, "Highland Park is a great health and fitness community. People are already coming from all over the state to visit this flagship store in the heart of Park Cities!!"



MyFitnessStore.com, formerly BusyBody, is the largest full-service fitness equipment dealer in Texas, offering a wide array of fitness equipment to residential and commercial users coupled with a service offering that includes gym design, delivery, repair and maintenance. MyFitnessStore.com's headquarters is in the DFW metroplex and has store locations in DFW, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.



The Lovers Lane store offers a wide variety of exercise equipment with a customized experience. The Company has trained and knowledgeable staff that can provide specific recommendations and demo various features that correspond to customers' goals.

Ralph Manning, Co-Founder and CEO of Coltala Holdings, further added, "We are pleased to partner with Craig's team and their mission to promote healthy living in Highland Park."



Edward Crawford, Co-founder and President of Coltala, said, "As residents of the Park Cities, we thought the location by Highlander Stadium and Hudson House was the perfect spot in the community to deliver consultative fitness equipment advice to the local community."



About Coltala Holdings

Coltala Holdings is a DFW-based holding company focused on acquiring majority ownership in stable U.S. businesses in healthcare, manufacturing, and business services. Coltala is actively seeking potential acquisition targets that share our passion for operational excellence, continuous improvement, and authentic and principled business stewardship. At Coltala, we build businesses of significance by establishing a foundation where both Margin and Mission are given equal priority.



Businesses interested in joining the Coltala Family should contact Co-founders Ralph Manning and Edward Crawford at info@coltala.com.



To learn more, please visit www.coltala.com.



