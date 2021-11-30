VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), is pleased to announce that both its XOMA Superfoods and NEXE Coffee beverages are going to be available for sale on ECSCoffee.com in December 2021.

NEXE Coffee and XOMA Superfoods to be Available on ECSCoffee.com (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)

ECS Coffee brings a unique shopping experience to customers that combines an unbeatable selection of high quality brands with cutting edge technology and passionate and knowledgeable customer service. In addition to helping pioneer the distribution of single-serve coffee pods in Canada in 2006, ECS has launched over 20 well-known coffee brands to coffee lovers through distribution, retail, e-commerce, and sampling programs across the country. The distribution partnership enables NEXE to have additional exposure to online consumers across Canada

NEXE Coffee and XOMA Superfoods pods are compatible with Keurig® single-serve brewing systems. XOMA Superfoods is set to be the first superfoods-focused beverage brand on the platform.

"Working with distribution partners such as ECS Coffee is an excellent opportunity for NEXE to continue to introduce our products to new customers seeking convenience and high-quality coffee beverages while reducing single-serve waste This promotion will serve to complement our direct-to-consumer efforts and growing list of retail offerings on the horizon," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "Our environmentally-friendly pod was engineered to maximize coffee extraction, be self-protected and prevent exposure to oxygen and water vapour to maintain freshness."

NEXE's sustainable pods are produced in Canada and packed with organic coffee from carefully selected ethically sourced producers in Peru. The organic coffee beans are carefully procured from a producer in Peru and brought to the facility in British Columbia, where they are roasted, ground and packed into the NEXE Pod. The single-serve, proprietary, plant-based NEXE pods are made from 100% compostable materials, manufactured in North America, and break down completely in municipal composting facilities in as few as 35 days.

"We are very excited to launch the NEXE pod at ECS Coffee. We have been retailing and distributing single-serve coffee pods in Canada for over 15 years. NEXE is the first premium coffee pod to offer our customers a true earth-friendly coffee option for their Keurig® brewer. And having tasted the coffees this past week, I immediately placed an order. The quality is outstanding," said Neil Madden, President of ECS Coffee.

Mordor Intelligence estimates that the single-serve coffee pod and capsule market was valued at US$25.07 billion in 2020, and it is projected to register a CAGR of 7.07% during the period between 2021-2026.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

About XOMA Superfoods

XOMA Operations Inc. is a subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. XOMA Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood ingredients packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods. Learn more: https://xomasuperfoods.com/ and find XOMA on Instagram at @xomasuperfoods

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturer based in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >50 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $60M raised to date from equity and government funding and more than five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond. Learn more: https://nexeinnovations.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the proposed use of proceeds, commercialization of the NEXE PODs, including the NEXE Nespresso Compatible Pod, the NEXE Keurig compatible pod, the XOMA Superfoods product lines, development of the NEXE Mask, and increase production capacity, growth in our distribution channels, creation of other environmentally friendly compostable packaging opportunities, development of technologies, the potential of the Company's technology, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, consumer demand for and sentiment towards the Company's products, security threats, dependence on key personnel, shortage of qualified personnel and supply chain disruptions. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

