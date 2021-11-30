Non-profit Bets on Big Goal with Personality for Giving Tuesday The Myers-Briggs Company supports San Francisco Achievers' Giving Tuesday Facebook Fundraiser and extends discount to all non-profits

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, The Myers-Briggs Company is supporting San Francisco Achievers in their Giving Tuesday Facebook fundraiser, and extending a discount to all non-profit organizations.

San Francisco Achievers addresses inequality for young African-American male students and graduates in the San Francisco Unified School District by providing scholarships and other support to close the opportunity gap . This year, they're embarking on a Giving Tuesday Facebook Fundraiser, and donors have the opportunity to be matched by Facebook up to $100,000.

During the partnership, The Myers-Briggs Company has extended marketing support in order to amplify visibility and help San Francisco Achievers exceed their donation goals. In addition, The Myers-Briggs Company is donating a portion of Giving Tuesday sales to their charity partner.

"In 2021, we had applicants from 16 out of the 17 San Francisco Unified School Districts," says Gregg Zaire , Executive Director at San Francisco Achievers. "We're excited to kick off the partnership and the Facebook Fundraiser. Our goal is to get the maximum match by Facebook to continue to improve the service we provide to the community."

Celebrating Giving Tuesday with discounts for all non-profits

Additionally, in honor of Giving Tuesday, The Myers-Briggs Company is offering non-profits a 15% discount on MBTIOnline Teams. To participate, simply complete this form between November 30 and December 3.

"From sharing access to our personality assessment tools to enhancing their Giving Tuesday fundraiser, we believe that together we can close the opportunity gap for young African-American men in our local community" says Jeff Hayes, President and CEO of The Myers-Briggs Company.

