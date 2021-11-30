Telescope Inc. Selected for 2022 Chief Marketer 200, an exclusive list of the top 200 brand engagement and experience agencies in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telescope Inc., a leader in engagement for brands, networks, and businesses over the last 20 years, has been selected for the 2022 Chief Marketer 200 (CM200), an exclusive listing of the best-in-class brand engagement and activation agencies.

Chief Marketer 200 Winning Agency

Telescope joins the ranks of other Fortune 1000 marketers and agencies who've displayed excellence across many categories, including Experiential, Sports & Entertainment, Digital/Content, and more. Chief Marketer selected winners based on "high caliber, consistent work across programs and clients; innovative and creative executions; and bold and inspiring concepts and ideas that are moving the industry forward."

"It's an honor," said Cambron McKeever, Vice President of Strategy and Creative Services at Telescope. "Our goal for every campaign is to create powerful, memorable experiences and really push the boundaries of engagement marketing. We're humbled that these goals are being met and recognized by our clients, as well as Chief Marketer."

Telescope keeps up the momentum of winning the 2021 Mid-Sized Agency of the Year for Shorty Awards and adds to its already impressive collection of awards.

About Telescope Inc.

Telescope Inc. is an award-winning technology marketing company focused on real-time solutions to everything from high-impact voting and live events to second-screen experiences and interactive live streams. As leaders in the online and social space, Telescope powers immersive, demanding, and high-profile participation initiatives with record-breaking results. Backed by over 20 years of experience, Telescope is trusted by the world's largest media brands, social platforms, and leading Fortune 500 companies. The company recognizes clients' distinct needs and custom tailors to each brand while ensuring that they connect to their audiences in innovative ways by delivering relevant, interactive content and deeply engaging social experiences. Telescope Inc. is a subsidiary of Bally's Corporation.

