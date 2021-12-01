Arlo Surpasses 1 Million Paid Accounts

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced its AI-powered subscription service has surpassed 1 million paid accounts. The milestone is a testament to the brand's ongoing smart home security innovations, robust ecosystem of award-winning hardware, software and services, and ability to provide consumers with added peace of mind by giving them the power to protect their homes and families.

From comprehensive, industry-first AI person, package, animal and vehicle detection, to potentially life-saving features like 24/7 Emergency Response, Arlo enables users to easily monitor and protect loved ones, properties and more. The service ensures users are always aware so they can react quickly with the help of innovative tools designed for immediate action.

"The acceleration of our subscriber base continues with paid accounts nearly doubling since March 2021," said Matt McRae, CEO of Arlo. "Achieving this milestone faster than forecasted demonstrates Arlo's ability to provide trusted smart home security solutions that address fundamental customer needs. The recent launch of Arlo Secure, featuring the industry-first Emergency Response feature, shows our focus on innovation remains as we create additional value for our service offerings. We are proud to play such an important role in our customers' lives."

Arlo Secure subscription plans represent the brand's commitment to enhanced emergency support and customer feedback, all at a greater value. Plans currently start at $9.99 per month to support unlimited security devices in the home. For those who want even greater peace of mind, Arlo Secure Plus gives users access to potentially life-saving Emergency Response as well as 4K video recordings for supported devices for $14.99 per month.

Features of Arlo Secure subscriptions include:

Emergency Response (Arlo Secure Plus) – With one touch, dispatch fire, police, or medical responders to the camera's location. If directed by the user, Arlo's Emergency Response team can also provide critical location information to responders en route to better prepare them, such as gate codes, medical conditions of family members, and pet details.

2K (Arlo Secure) and 4K (Arlo Secure Plus) Cloud-based Video Recording – View 30 days of recordings securely stored on Arlo's SmartCloud platform for ultimate peace of mind and protection even if the device is damaged or stolen in a break-in, storm or other physical incident.

Unlimited Cameras – Users can enjoy Arlo Secure service for all cameras in their home with one all-encompassing plan. Add new Arlo cameras for no additional charge.

Advanced Object Detection – Arlo processes and filters 50 million events each day through advanced object detection backed by visual artificial intelligence, allowing for better recognition of people, packages, vehicles, and animals to add key context to notifications and reduce unwanted alerts.

Smart Interactive Notifications – Users can take quicker action by responding to rich notifications or viewing an animated preview of a notification video through the lock screen on their smartphone or other smart device.

Smoke and CO Alarm Detection – Get notified when the camera hears a smoke or CO alarm triggered.

Cloud-based Activity Zones – Users can reduce unwanted notifications by highlighting specific areas on their property where they want motion to be detected.

Call a Friend – Customers can instantly call a friend through the Arlo App from their notification screen with one tap.

24/7 Priority Support – Subscribers get priority technical support through the in-app Help Center with omni-channel access to phone, chat, Community or self-help articles

All Arlo hardware purchases ship with a complimentary three-month trial of Arlo Secure Plus. For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure, and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, software and services, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, a floodlight, the Arlo App and Arlo Secure, an AI-based subscription service designed to maximize security through personalized notifications and emergency services for quicker help during a crisis.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

