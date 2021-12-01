Colquitt County School District Launches Anonymous Alerts Reporting App

MOULTRIE, Ga., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Colquitt County Schools continual efforts to ensure students have a safe and secure learning environment, the district is launching the Anonymous Alerts safety application. The system empowers students, parents, and the community to anonymously report tips about a variety of subjects, including bullying, drugs, harassment, weapons on campus, threats, and mental health concerns. The new anonymous 2-way communications system empowers individuals to 'See Something, Do Something', by securely sharing reports about safety concerns and other potentially dangerous activities directly with school administrators. Providing a safe channel for students to communicate about their experiences is instrumental in promoting positive healthy behaviors as students navigate educational adaptations.

Anonymous Alerts mobile application screenshot.

"The Anonymous Alerts reporting system can get information to the right people at the right time. Students always have the need to be heard and this tool will provide critical resources for them," said Ben Wiggins, Superintendent of Schools.

Students, parents, and staff members can download the Anonymous Alerts® app for free and gain access to the system by using a simple unique activation code provided by the district. A custom website portal link will be located on the district and school website pages to encourage students to send reports from any web browser. There is also a student Help Center located on the mobile app with mental health resources and 3rd party website links.

"We are thrilled to partner with Colquitt County Schools. Our Anonymous Alerts system can directly help in enhancing a healthy, safe learning environment for students," said T. Gregory Bender, President and CEO of Anonymous Alerts, LLC.

About Anonymous Alerts

Throughout the nation, thousands of educational institutions, organizations, healthcare, and public safety agencies use the award-winning Anonymous Alerts® incident reporting app to protect millions of students, faculty, and staff. The anonymous 2-way communications system empowers submitters to provide additional details about an incident with authorized officials. Anonymous Alerts® (U.S. Patent No. 9,071,579) is patented with additional patents pending. For more information, please visit www.anonymousalerts.com.

