MetLife and Vision Benefits of America Collaborate with Howell Benefit Services, Inc. WEBSURANCE Benefits Trust Offers Competitive Online Products and Pricing for Producers and Employers

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Howell Benefit Services, Inc. (HBS), and Howell Benefit Technologies LLC (dba RATECentric) have released WEBSURANCE, a fully insured health and welfare benefits trust featuring top ranked group insurance companies for carriers, producers, and employers. In conjunction with the Trust, a paperless, digital WEBSURANCE platform was also launched enabling carriers and producers to offer employers superior level benefit plans, competitive pricing, and extended rate guarantees.

HBS is pleased to announce MetLife and Vision Benefits of America (VBA) as the first multi-year Trust participants offering group dental and vision benefits, respectively, to employers nationwide with products and plan designs typically found in the enterprise market.

"We continue to enhance our online presence utilizing our digital technology by adding these two market leading insurance carriers," said Roger Howell, President of HBS. "We've had exceptional success for over 25 years building and managing digital websites and have been a pioneer in API integration for several top ranked group carriers. Our technology has enabled the carriers we serve to measure and demonstrate the efficiencies and profitability of outsourcing online quoting, case submission, premium billing, sales activity, license tracking and commission payment in a single application.

Our real time quoting platform's success, which has been online nationwide since 2013 and now serving two of the top five national group insurance carriers, illustrates how our team has combined deep-rooted benefits knowledge, four decades of TPA experience, and integrating it with our proprietary and commercially successful digital platform technology."

Howell has provided customized, multi-carrier and premium billing technology, producer appointment and license tracking as well as commission payment technology for carriers and producers since 2000.

Cynthia Smith, SVP of Regional Business at MetLife, stated, "By utilizing WEBSURANCE's digital solution we are able to streamline our offerings for customers and provide them with access to competitive benefit plan options, instant rates and case submission, pricing and backroom support as a result of our collaboration with Howell."

VBA's Vice President, Matt Cuomo stated, "The WEBSURANCE Trust is the perfect vessel for us to showcase our national vision plan benefit portfolio. The quoting, case submission and plan administration features offered by WEBSURANCE are unprecedented, based on our experience."

The WEBSURANCE Benefits Trust will be offering additional online group and voluntary benefit plans in 2022, further reducing quoting and administrative expenses while, at the same time, increasing closing ratios for carriers and producers.

About WEBSURANCE

The WEBSURANCE Benefits Trust is a fully insured, national group insurance trust that covers hundreds of employer groups, with the capacity and scalability to offer a variety of carriers' product lines. Eligible group insurance products include health, dental, vision, life, disability, voluntary life, disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, and accident. WEBSURANCE is administered by Howell Benefit Services, Inc. (Howell), located in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Howell is a nationally recognized, online, Third Party Administrator (TPA) in business since 1982. Visit www.websurance.io/info.

Howell also designs, builds, and maintains online carrier platforms for several leading US carriers utilizing its RATECentric proprietary technology.

