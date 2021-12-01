Mindpath Health Acquires Arizona-based Metropolitan Neuro Behavioral Institute

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindpath Health, a leading independent US provider of outpatient behavioral health services, today announced its expansion into Arizona with the acquisition of Metropolitan Neuro Behavioral Institute, a respected behavioral health provider serving the greater Chandler, Arizona area and led by Dr. Lauro Amezcua-Patino, M.D. Neuro Behavioral Institute specializes in a full range of psychiatric and psychological services, including medical management, psychological testing, counseling, and TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation). The acquisition, which comes on the heels of MindPath Care Centers and Community Psychiatry uniting under the new brand and name Mindpath Health, will expand access to care in Arizona with the addition of nine new providers to the Mindpath Health family of clinics, and is the first of multiple anticipated locations in Arizona. Dr. Patino will continue practicing clinically and will be an important leader for the continued growth of the practice.

(PRNewsfoto/Mindpath Health)

Mindpath Health has a deep expertise in providing telemedicine and in-person care; its clinicians form close working relationships with primary care physicians to ensure patients receive well-coordinated care. With a focus on clinical excellence, clinicians can offer patients a range of treatments and modalities, including psychiatry, medication management, psychotherapy/counseling, family therapy/counseling, relationship/marital counseling, group therapy, addiction and recovery centers, psychological testing, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy and Spravato (esketamine).

"We are excited to expand Mindpath Health and plant a flag in Arizona with the acquisition of reputable and like-minded Metropolitan Neuro Behavioral Institute," said Christopher Brengard, CEO of Mindpath Health. "Mental health is key to the overall health and well-being of all individuals, and we look forward to working diligently to provide comprehensive, integrated care and individualized mental health treatment in Arizona, an important area of our continued growth."

The recent union of Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers more than doubled the number of mental health care provider locations to 75+ offices and brought the number of clinicians to more than 450 throughout California and the Southeastern United States. Since its inception more than 20 years ago, the organization has continually delivered on its mission to increase access to high-quality, in-network mental health care by creating cooperative relationships with patients, physicians, hospitals, and insurance providers. Community Psychiatry received strategic capital investment from leading global investment firms in Q4 2020 and continues its fast-paced growth with acquisitions in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, California, and beyond.

About Mindpath Health

Mindpath Health is a leading, independent U.S. provider of high-quality outpatient behavioral health services that blends human connection with science-based care, to help guide people on their mental health journey and uplift the communities around them. With a team of more than 450 mental health clinicians, Mindpath Health provides a broad spectrum of psychiatry, interventional psychiatry (including TMS and esketamine) and psychotherapy care. We offer telehealth and in-person visits and coordinate care with primary care physicians and referring providers to ensure a focus on the total health. Mindpath Health is in-network with most major health insurance providers and has more than 75 locations across California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Arizona and growing. Please visit communitypsychiatry.com and mindpath.com to learn more.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Community Psychiatry