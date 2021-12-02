England Logistics Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, announced it has been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment.

England Logistics, one of the nation’s top freight brokerage firms, offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions. (PRNewsfoto/England Logistics)

"Our continued growth throughout the most difficult of times underscores the dedication of our entire team."

"We are honored to once again be included in the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies," stated Jason Beardall, president of England Logistics. "Our continued growth throughout the most difficult of times underscores the dedication of our entire team. Their constant pursuit of betterment makes this recognition possible."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. "2020 was hard for everyone," Beardall stated. "There was no guidebook for how to handle things, but I can honestly say, I have seen so many on our team give their best and then some. That's all anyone can ask for. A team that gives it their all; especially during challenging times."

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About England Logistics

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset-based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp-controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company has been recognized multiple times as one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine, and awarded multiple Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com .

