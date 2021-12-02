Forsta Placed in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer Forsta Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

NEW YORK, OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer1. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute its Voice of the Customer (VoC) offering. For a complimentary copy of the full 2021 Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer report, visit this Forsta webpage.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Forsta enables VoC and CX decision-makers to gather, analyze, visualize and act upon their customer insights, turning data in black-and-white into stories in color, all in one comprehensive platform. The Forsta platform is designed to unearth deeper and more complete customer understandings to drive real business impact.

"To me, being named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer is validation of Forsta's powerful, comprehensive platform, which helps decision-makers understand the real human experiences that shape their business," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO, Forsta. "At Forsta, we are reimagining and reinventing the global insights industry, and we have no plans to slow down."

To explore Forsta's full Experience and Research Technology platform, which includes market research, quantitative and qualitative insights, VoC and VoE capabilities, and CX consulting, visit www.forsta.com/platform. To keep up with the latest Forsta news and insights, follow Forsta on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Forsta

Forsta is the new frontier of Customer Experience and Market Research Technology. Formed in 2021 via the merger of industry leaders Confirmit, FocusVision and Dapresy, our global company powers the richest and most comprehensive platform for research and insights solutions, spanning CX, enterprise feedback management, VoC (Voice of the Customer), VoE (Voice of the Employee), Qual, Quant, Data Visualization and more. Forsta's extensive set of market-leading tools, including our award-winning data visualization and reporting suite, combined with the expert guidance of our seasoned data and insights professionals, empower decision-makers to drive business impact based on truly deeper customer understandings. Founded in the Nordics, Forsta means "to understand" in Swedish. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

