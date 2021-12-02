Ionis to hold virtual investor day event

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) announced today that it will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, December 9th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will provide an overview of its strategy, plans, and progress to bring its most advanced programs to market and achieve commercial success as well as highlight key technology advances. The webcast is expected to last approximately 2.5 hours.

(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Interested parties may access the webcast at https://www.ionispharma.com/investor-day. A replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on twitter @ionispharma.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.