Quadient selects BlueRush as Global Technology Partner

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BlueRush Inc. (TSXV: BTV) (OTCQB: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, has been selected by Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, as its Global Technology Partner.

BlueRush was awarded the Global Technology of the Year Award at the recent Quadient Experience Partner Awards of their Inspire Days event. BlueRush has worked with Quadient in their journey to bring customers the power of Interactive personalized video for customer communications management. The BlueRush personalized video solution, IndiVideo, integrates seamlessly with the Quadient Inspire platform to help brands simplify complex products, motivate action, and accelerate the buyer journey, all while providing a superior digital experience.

"We are excited and honored to announce our Experience Partner Awards and recognize the companies that have strongly contributed to our partner ecosystem throughout the year," said Alban Olier, vice president, Global Channels & Alliances, Quadient. "Together, BlueRush and Quadient present an innovative omnichannel delivery solution for customers, expanding both companies' upsell capability and increasing customer satisfaction."

"We are honored to be chosen as Quadient's first-ever Global Technology Partner," said Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with them to offer best-in-class technology and expand their customer experience management (CXM) software solutions."

Quadient's Experience Partner Awards recognize their partners that excel in working with Quadient's Customer Experience Management (CXM) software solutions, providing maximum value for customers, partners and Quadient. Award winners are recognized at the Quadient Inspire Days Virtual Experience that brings together the global CCM and CXM community for thought leadership strategy discussions, breakout sessions and aspirational keynotes.

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights. For more information visit: http://www.bluerush.com.

View original content:

SOURCE BlueRush Inc.