Automation Anywhere Appoints New Executive Vice President of Sales for Europe to Lead Next Stage of Growth Former Mulesoft and Salesforce executive Raj Mistry to accelerate cloud automation offerings across Europe

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced it has appointed Raj Mistry as executive vice president of sales for Europe.



Raj Mistry, executive vice president of sales for Europe, Automation Anywhere

Mistry joins Automation Anywhere from Mulesoft, where he was an executive vice president and general manager for the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Before MuleSoft, a leading platform provider for building application networks, he served as executive vice president of solution engineering in EMEA at Salesforce for over 15 years. During his tenure at Salesforce, Mistry held executive leadership roles across numerous sales functions at local, regional, and global levels.



"Raj's extensive software sales leadership experience will further drive expansion across the region and beyond as we move forward in our next stage of worldwide growth," said Chris Riley, chief revenue officer at Automation Anywhere. "I'm excited to have Raj join the sales leadership team to bring our leading cloud-native, AI-powered automation solutions to a key growth market."



"Organizations have catapulted their digital transformation initiatives and are navigating through a transformative shift in the way we work," Mistry said. "Automation Anywhere is the leader in cloud-based automation solutions, a technology that helps companies empower employees, drive efficiency and scale, and unlock new business opportunities. I look forward to extending our market leadership in Europe to help companies realize the power of automation and AI."



Mistry's expertise includes more than 30 years of leadership in the software industry across sales, service, project delivery, and management consulting. Mistry has also held various positions at Andersen Consulting, Cambridge Technology Partners, and TIBCO Software. He also co-founded Nervewire, a B2B strategy and consulting firm based in Boston, which was acquired by Wipro. Additionally, Raj is a certified board director and serves as an Advisor on the Board of Pexlify Enterprise Solutions.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the world's #1 cloud automation platform, delivering intelligent RPA solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes, for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.



Automation Anywhere is a trademark/service mark or registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

