Hub International Boosts Retirement Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Fiducia Group In Pennsylvania

Hub International Boosts Retirement Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Fiducia Group In Pennsylvania

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Fiducia Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Fiducia Group provides 401(k) & retirement plan consulting services to the corporate, Taft-Hartley, public and non-profit sectors. They help employers navigate the complexities of workplace retirement plans with strong fiduciary support and investment advisory services that improve outcomes for retirement plan participants. Fiducia Group manages more than $2.3 billion in assets.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Fiducia Group team to Hub," said Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth. "They bring extensive experience to our national practice and as thought leaders in the industry, they are advocates for a strong private retirement system to help American workers."

Charley Kennedy, Managing Principal, and James Bartoszewicz, Chief Compliance Officer and Principal, and the Fiducia Group team will join Hub HDH in Pittsburgh.

Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in Hub RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $105 billion.

About HUB Retirement and Private Wealth

HUB Retirement and Private Wealth ("RPW") offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of HUB International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with HUB. Employees of HUB provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of HUB International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited