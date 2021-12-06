Leading AI Chipmaker Hailo Partners with KAGA FEI America to Support Growing Customer Base

By collaborating with KAGA FEI, a global distribution and supply chain specialist, Hailo will be better able to serve its growing base of North American customers

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo has partnered with KAGA FEI America, Inc. (KFAI), a leading global semiconductor distributor, to promote and support Hailo's products in North America. KFAI will enable Hailo to extend its reach to more customers across the region, impacting sectors such as smart retail, smart cities, smart homes, industry 4.0, and beyond.

The agreement helps Hailo strengthen partnerships with existing customers in North America, while enhancing its sales channels to expand into other markets, enabling companies from a wide array of industries to accelerate AI computing performance at the edge. Hailo will continue offering its innovative product line to customers, including its specialized AI processor for edge devices, the Hailo-8™, as well as its M.2 and Mini PCIe high-performance AI acceleration modules. KFAI's extensive experience in distribution and vast array of logistic services will further bolster Hailo's supply chain for customers.

"KAGA FEI's logistical expertise will significantly strengthen our presence in North America, where demand for Edge AI solutions continues to rise," said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo. "We are confident that KAGA FEI's distribution channels and strong relations with customers will accelerate our expansion in the region. Our unique edge processing and acceleration solutions are a gamechanger for enterprises in many industries, and KAGA FEI will help us with customers both old and new in need of robust AI solutions at the edge."

Today's markets and industrial structures are going through tremendous changes. KFAI undertakes everything related to manufacturing using their global technological ecosystem to respond to this transition, working closely with customers to create new services and businesses.

"We are excited to partner with a top artificial intelligence company in the edge space like Hailo, as we see huge potential for their innovative AI solutions," said Toyohisa Hoshino, President and CEO of KFAI. "Our experience in guiding customers in new technology adoption and demand creation, coupled with Hailo's powerful AI solutions, will bring significant value to customers across the region."

The Hailo-8™ delivers unprecedented performance to edge devices. Featuring up to 26 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS), the module is built with an innovative architecture that enables edge devices to run sophisticated Deep Learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud. Hailo-8's advanced structure translates into higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency, enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart devices operating at the edge.

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's AI processor reimagines traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. Supported by its Hailo-8™ M.2 and Mini PCIe high-performance AI acceleration modules, the Deep Learning processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a wide variety of sectors including automotive, industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail.

About KAGA FEI America, Inc.

KAGA FEI America, Inc. (KFAI) is a customer-focused electronics solutions provider. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have very experienced professionals located throughout the U.S. to support our customers. We partner with manufacturers that offer unique technologies and services covering a wide spectrum of products including AI inference processors, microcontrollers, GNSS receivers, power management devices, very high-performance system boards and interconnects, and many more. Our commitment is to work with customers from concept and component selection to production seamlessly to ensure their success.

