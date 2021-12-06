“Polis Etica”: Italian politicians and academic search for a peaceful solution for the conflict in the Eastern Ukraine

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November, 27 the School of civil and political education and constitutional reforms Polis Etica (Italy) hosted a conference "Ukraine: potential geopolitical roles". The event has gathered politicians, academics, journalists and public activists to discuss 4 possible scenarios of further developments of Ukrainian external policies: Atlantic, European, Balanced, Independent.

Senator Adolfo D'Urso, the president of the Italian Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (COPASIR) addressed the speakers of the conference that had a difficult task of elaborating solutions for the troubled Eastern European country. Vice-director of the "Eurasia" journal Stefano Vernole presented a complex overview of the current political situation in Ukraine and named lack of political will for peaceful conflict resolution as one of the key problems. He highlighted that the balanced approach of the Russian president Putin has allowed not fall into further escalations despite numerous allegations and provocations aimed to trigger a major military conflict in the region.

Eliseo Bertolasi, an antropologist and international affairs journalist, has drawn attention to the human factor and the high price that the population of Donbass has to pay for the games the government plays. "The conflict can be settled peacefully, with no need for the government to bomb the region. The military aggression has led to increase of separatist tendencies, which is quite understandable," he said.

Ambassador Maurizio Melani mentioned the Italian experience in dealing with separatist movements in Trentino, Alto Adige, Friuli-Venezia-Giulia and the islands of Sardinia and Sicily as an example of implementation of regional regime with a special status, which saved Italy from territorial conflicts. As for Crimea, he said that a new referendum under international supervision could allow to release remaining doubts regarding its status of a region of Russia.

Marco Ricceri, the Secretary General of EURISPES Institute, talked about sustainable development as the key approach defining the future. "This could be a constructive foundation for cooperation between Ukraine and neighboring countries, including Russia," he said.

Senator Luigi Marino talked about the history of relations in the regions of Kyiv and Odessa, emphasizing that the widespread russophobia seems quite absurd, anti-historical, and even traumatizing given the close ties the countries have.

Ambassador Marco Carnelos focused on the policies of the USA supported by the UK, and aimed to intervene into the region to isolate Russia from the rest of Europe. Financial support from the USA has fueled Russo phobia, he said, while the USA is acting like a "paper tiger" that doesn't take part in direct confrontations, but uses others to attack.

Marco Mayer, LUISS professor, has elaborated on the intervention of foreign intelligence services into the EU affairs and Ukriane. "A dialogue with EU leaders can be useful for Ukraine also to reach peace and settle the conflict with Russia," he added.

Publisher Sandro Teti shared his deep knowledge of Russian culture and focused on mutual respect that should define relations between the different ethnic groups, and the role of people-to-people diplomacy.

Concluding the discussion, ex-member of the Democratic Party of Italy Prof. Leonardo Dini expressed hope that Zelensky and Putin would start a constructive dialogue that could be supported by interparliamentary exchanges. "That could be facilitated by Mario Draghi, the prime minister of Italy, who could join Germany and France in the process of de-escalation. A new Roman agreement could be the next step after the Minsk agreements," he said.

