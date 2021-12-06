We invite individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Purepoint Uranium to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9th, 2021 at 11 am ET We invite individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU/OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company"), a company actively operating an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced uranium projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin today announced that Chris Frostad, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9, 2021.

DATE: December 9, 2021

TIME: 11 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3d42UQf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

The Company recently released its upcoming exploration plans that includes:

In 2022, the Hook Lake JV is turning its attention to the Carter Corridor;

Winter drilling will focus on the Company's 100% owned Red Willow project;

Summer/Fall drilling will cover the 100% owned Turnor Lake project;

In addition to this year's drilling, geophysical programs have been planned for the Tabbernor Block and Russell South projects.

Details on each specific exploration program will be released prior to their commencement.

Drilling is currently underway at Henday Lake through December.

The Q4 video update is available at: https://purepoint.ca/news/exploration-2022-lighting-up-the-basin

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

