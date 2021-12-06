Wondr Gaming Announces Non-Brokered Financing Up To $10,000,000 Led by Max Desmarais and the Chrétien-Desmarais Family

Max Desmarais to Join Wondr Gaming Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce it intends to raise up to $10,000,000 through the issuance of up to 50,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit in a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") financing, led by Max Desmarais and the Chrétien-Desmarais family. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date.

Wondr Gaming Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Wondr Gaming Corp.)

A finder's fee may apply to a portion of the proceeds raised under the Private Placement. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes and the potential acquisition of strategic assets.

"Having built and recently sold a multi-channel network with over 3 billion monthly views and 200 million+ subscribers, I was keen to bring all that I have learned growing a multi-national media business to a new venture. The opportunity to join the Wondr Gaming team as Chief Strategy Officer earlier this year has proven to be a very wise choice. Our product is continually growing, and we are working with some significant brands, helping them understand and market to the global gaming audience. I very much look forward to joining the Wondr Gaming Board of Directors, and my family and I are excited to lead this financing, thereby equipping Wondr with the ability to continue to grow." – Max Desmarais, Chief Strategy Officer & Director, Wondr Gaming.

"As an entertainment company focused on engaging the GenZ and Millennial gaming audience, we are developing a strategic M&A strategy for 2022, that is informed by the experience that our tenured management team brings to the table. To have the full support of the Chrétien-Desmarais family leading this financing, and with Max Desmarais as our Chief Strategy Officer, we greatly look forward to executing on our acquisition strategy and building Wondr into the industry leader in gaming focused multi-channel media, and original curated content". – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Wondr Gaming.

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and its growing media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media sales hosted on its variety of partner platforms.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of potential future acquisitions, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wondr Gaming Corp.