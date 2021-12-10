Navitas at CES 2022: "Electrify Our World™" - and Win a Tesla! From ultrafast mobile chargers to solar, data centers and EVs, next-gen GaN power ICs revolutionize power electronics

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2022 Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) will showcase its plans to expand beyond its #1 position in mobile GaN fast chargers, and into higher-power markets including solar, data center and electric vehicles (EVs).

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. In mobile fast and ultrafast charging, Navitas is used in 8 out of 11 flagship smartphone charger models, including those from Xiaomi, OPPO, Lenovo, Realme and Vivo, plus fast-charging laptop adapters from Dell, Lenovo, LG, Asus, Amazon and many more, with over 160 charger models in production today. The display at CES features Xiaomi's world's smallest 120W ultrafast charger using Navitas' latest GaNFast with GaNSense™ technology ICs, charging the Note 11 Pro+ from 0-100% in just 17 lightning-fast minutes.

At CES 2022, Navitas will reveal how GaNFast technology has now been supercharged to address the challenges of next-generation solar, data center and EV fast-charging applications.

"Today, only about 15% of our world's electrical energy comes from sustainable sources, with the balance dependent on fossil fuels," said Gene Sheridan, co-founder and CEO. "It's great to be back at CES to showcase how GaN makes electrical energy faster, more efficient and lower cost, and accelerates the transition to clean, electricity-based energy – for example, we expect EV adoption of GaN will accelerate the worldwide transition from internal combustion engine to EVs by up to 3 years, saving 20% of road sector CO 2 emissions by 2050."

In-person CES attendees can discover GaN technology, the speed of GaNFast chargers, and see the future of next-generation applications while they have a chance to win a GaNFast charger or even enter to win a Tesla Model 3 Performance worth over $60,000!

"The 'GaNFast Giveaway' activities are the fun side of CES and we expect to draw huge crowds to experience GaNFast technology", said Stephen Oliver, Navitas' VP Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations. "Visitors can win GaNFast chargers from Spigen, Baseus, UGREEN, UIBI and Angry Miao every 30 minutes, enter to win a Tesla, and meet the GaN twin mascots – Gallie and Nitro – at their US tradeshow debut!"

CES runs from January 5th-8th 2022, in Las Vegas, NV, and the Navitas booth is located in the LVCC, Central Hall, #15958.

About CES

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years — the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

The GaNFast Giveaway is not affiliated with or endorsed by Tesla, Inc.

