SEEM Selects Hartigen As Market Platform Provider

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southeast Energy Exchange Market (SEEM) member board today approved a contract with Hartigen to build and deploy the SEEM Market Platform. SEEM members issued a request for proposal (RFP) earlier in 2021 to provide the electronic platform on which SEEM will function.

Hartigen is a technology solutions company that develops and configures power market software and has been instrumental in creating a tightly-integrated Market Platform that delivers flexibility, automation, transparency, and performance.

"With the selection of Hartigen, SEEM can continue moving forward building an advanced technology platform to deliver on its goals and mission by the third quarter of 2022," said Corey Sellers, general manager of Transmission Policy and Services for Southern Company, a SEEM member. "Hartigen is a highly qualified vendor and SEEM members are excited to work with them to develop and implement the software platform on which SEEM will function. Hartigen is well positioned to provide continued maintenance and support for the platform into the future."

SEEM is a unique and thoroughly new approach to enhancing the existing bilateral market. The new SEEM platform will facilitate sub-hourly, bilateral trading, allowing participants to buy and sell power close to the time the energy is consumed, utilizing available unreserved transmission. Participation in SEEM is open to other entities that meet the appropriate requirements.

SEEM is a 21st century solution designed for the incredible pace of change resulting from the electricity sector growing toward an ever-greener future. Southeastern electricity customers will see cost and environmental benefits as a result of the new platform.

"Hartigen is excited about our mission to partner with SEEM to build and operate a state-of-the-art SEEM Platform that will deliver on SEEM's value proposition," according to David Potts, President of Hartigen. "Hartigen's modern technology stack, agility and configurability are in close alignment with SEEM's core values and aspirations for the market."

Founding members of SEEM are expected to include Associated Electric Cooperative, Dalton Utilities, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Georgia System Operations Corporation, Georgia Transmission Corporation, LG&E and KU Energy, MEAG Power, N.C. Municipal Power Agency No. 1, NCEMC, Oglethorpe Power Corp., PowerSouth, Santee Cooper, Southern Company and TVA.

The founding members represent nearly 20 entities in parts of 11 states with more than 160,000 MWs (summer capacity; winter capacity is nearly 180,000 MWs) across two time zones. These companies serve the energy needs of more than 32 million retail customers (roughly more than 50 million people).

About Hartigen

Hartigen Solutions, LLC (Hartigen) is the leading provider of tightly integrated software used to enable seamless execution of trading, scheduling, bidding, operations, and settlements across both bilateral and deregulated North American power markets. Hartigen's flagship product, PowerOptix®, was built upon Hartigen's patented architecture (US Patent # 9817657B2) and delivers unprecedented level of flexibility, performance and business process workflow automation that results in measurable value. Hartigen's PowerOptix® customers include utilities, IPPs, public power, federal power, service providers, commodity traders & retailers. Hartigen is a privately held company based in Houston, Texas, with a reputation built upon customer service and agility. To learn more, please visit Hartigen's website for more details: www.hartigen.com

