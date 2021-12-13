Bulletproof 360 Announcing Certification as a Transparent Company

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletproof , the nutrition company best known for skyrocketing the original butter coffee recipe into a household name, is announcing it is a Certified Transparent Company™.

The organization, Transparency Invest , awards this certification to companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency, measured by its 6 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). According to Transparency Invest, Certified Transparent Companies meet the highest standards of verified transparency, accountability and trust.

"The modern consumer is devoted to transparent companies," explained Paul Pagnato, Chairman and Founder of Transparency Invest. "Certified Transparent Companies like Bulletproof are rewarded based on their commitment to the communities around them as well as their customers, while balancing growth with sustainable practices in the social and environmental worlds. Transparency is the currency of successful exponential growth and we're proud to certify Bulletproof with recognized clarity to their commitments."

Since the introduction of Bulletproof Coffee in 2011, transparency has been at the brand's core to help inspire people to tap their own unique limitless potential, whether they are a Bulletproof employee or a consumer. The brand demands high standards on product ingredients to ensure they have efficacious doses backed by science. The company's dedicated team further ensures that every product meets these standards to uniquely help consumers feel the difference in both body and mind.

"At Bulletproof, we question everything – including the ways we can operate as a strong team, how we interact with each other, how we develop trust in ourselves and how we react to mistakes. Actions speak louder than words and our culture is an illustration of our actions at every level. We continually seek ways to be better each day as individuals and collectively as a company. With Transparency Invest™, we are thrilled to meet their certification criteria and view this as a catalyst to seek to be better and more transparent every day," stated Bulletproof CEO Larry Bodner.

About Transparency Invest™

Transparency Invest is a technology-based organization with a massive transformative purpose to positively impact one billion lives. We are a leader in transparency research, financial indexes, and educational services, with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency. We relentlessly pursue solutions to solve even the most complex problems through transparency. Transparency Changes Everything®. For more information about Transparency Invest, please visit transparencyinvest.com .

About Bulletproof

Bulletproof 360 is a leading health and wellness company offering integrated mind-body nutrition products designed to help consumers unleash their full potential. The Bulletproof portfolio offers a wide range of products ranging from clean coffee, MCT oil, collagen protein, snack bars, and supplements. Founded in 2013, Bulletproof always uses the highest quality, science-backed, clean ingredients to create keto-friendly products. Bulletproof products are sold in leading retailers nationwide, as well as online at Bulletproof.com and Amazon.com. Additional information about the brand, products, recipes and more can be found at www.Bulletproof.com .

