Odell Beckham Jr. Teams Up with Kendall Jenner as a Partner in MOON Oral Care

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOON , pioneer in the oral beauty movement, announced today a long-term partnership with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and entrepreneur Odell Beckham Jr. in an effort to bridge the gap between grooming and oral care for men. With creative direction from Beckham, MOON will expand its premium assortment of design-led products into new oral care categories like power dental, and broaden its reach with the male audience.

MOON Founder Shaun Neff has brought Beckham on board to further integrate oral care into the daily grooming routines of men. Both on and off the field, Beckham strives for greatness - from game time performance to personal style and proper self-care. His passion for a premium oral care experience, alongside his $1.8M blinged out smile, paved the way for a natural partnership with MOON.

"MOON's product innovation is changing the game in the oral care space. I'm excited to join the company and I'm looking forward to customizing and creating some new products with the brand," said Beckham Jr.

The collaboration with Beckham and MOON will kick off by introducing an innovative 5 smart mode sonic electric toothbrush in 2022, which is a brand new product category for the oral beauty company. Beckham joins Kendall Jenner as a MOON stakeholder and ambassador to further the brand's mission of disrupting the oral care community with better designs and better for you ingredients. MOON has continued to reimagine a once boring oral care category into an elevated self-care experience with its offering of teeth whitening pens, dissolving whitening strips, toothpastes, and other oral care accessories that whiten, freshen and enhance your overall oral care routine. MOON is thrilled to bring in Beckham as another creative voice of ingenuity and have his signature products join Jenner's innovative teeth whitening pens.

"I've been friends with Odell for quite some time now, and I am so excited to welcome him to the MOON family. So many amazing things to come while we take over the oral beauty space," says Jenner.

Adds Neff, "I've been a longtime fan of Odell's work, vision and his impact on culture, and couldn't be more excited to take his creative vision and apply it to future product innovation in the oral beauty space. Our mission has always been to disrupt the competition's lackluster and stale approach to the everyday oral care routine. With Odell and Kendall at the helm, MOON now has two of the freshest faces the oral care industry has ever seen who will collectively transform the category as a whole and further MOON's role as the premier oral beauty brand of choice amongst customers today."

About MOON Oral Care :

MOON's vision is to monumentally disrupt oral care by offering design-led, effective products that bridge the gap between oral care products and beauty. Taking care of your teeth shouldn't just be something you have to do - it should be something you want to do. MOON is elevating the everyday oral care routine into an oral beauty experience. Founder Shaun Neff created MOON to transform the oral care experience into something new entirely. Better design. Better-for-you ingredients. A commitment to supporting healthy smiles around the world. Because when we rethink the way things have always been, we're able to create something truly original. It's when oral care is reimagined into an experience all its own. Disruptive design, hand selected ingredients, and a shared intention to bring more smiles to more faces around the world.

