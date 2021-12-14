Royal Purple to Exhibit at 2021 Turbomachinery and Pump Symposia

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Purple® is set to exhibit at the 2021 Turbomachinery and Pump Symposia in Houston, Texas, on December 14 – 16. Royal Purple will showcase BIOMAX™ Environmentally Acceptable Lubricant (EAL) OEM-approved products and other high-performance industrial lubricants at Booth 2818 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

BIOMAX™ EAL Products

Royal Purple® understands the importance of protecting and preserving the environment, including aquatic ecosystems. That is why Royal Purple developed BIOMAX™ Environmentally Acceptable Lubricant (EAL) products formulated with renewable, readily biodegradable synthetic base stock and proprietary additives to provide superior lubrication and protection for equipment. They are European Ecolabel-approved and non-bioaccumulative. They also exceed U.S. EPA VGP requirements. BIOMAX™ EAL products reduce environmental impact in the event of accidental leakage or spillage, and minimize cleanup costs.

BIOMAX™ EAL Gear Oil is an environmentally friendly gear oil (with Synerlec®) that frequently lowers operating temperatures and restores smooth, consistent performance to erratically operating gear systems.

BIOMAX™ EAL Hydraulic Oil is an environmentally friendly hydraulic oil (with Synerlec®) that provides high film strength and longer oil life.

High-Performance Synthetic Industrial Lubricants

Royal Purple® industrial lubricants offer proven performance that lowers your total cost of ownership. No other line of synthetic lubricants offers the same kind of energy savings, maintenance savings and improved productivity as Royal Purple.

To learn more about Royal Purple® BIOMAX™ Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EALs) and other Royal Purple products featured at the 2021 Turbomachinery and Pump Symposia, visit https://calumetshows.com/royalpurple/turbopump2021/.

