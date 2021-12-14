Rya Organics Debuts CBD Relax Gummies for Ultimate State of Relaxation and Immune Support

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rya Organics by Cymbiotika , a leading CBD and plant-based wellness and beauty brand that creates pure, clinically-backed supplements, today launched their Relax Gummies to promote healing and relaxation.

Rya Organics’ new Relax Gummies use organic CBD and adaptogenic herbs to enhance focus, calm and clarity.

Rya Organics' Relax Gummies leverage the healing properties of broad-spectrum CBD to enhance relaxation, calm the central nervous system and promote healthy immune response. Also containing ashwagandha, a world-renowned herb used to calm racing minds, each gummy works to balance mood and improve cognitive function. The calming herbal blend of passionflower and lemon balm also aids in alleviating stress and symptoms of anxiety.

"Understanding the healing properties of broad-spectrum CBD is key in unlocking a whole-body self-care plan," said Cymbiotika's CEO/Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi. "For those seeking an organic supplement that promotes focus and calm throughout the day that is also delicious and easy to consume – the Relax Gummies serve as the perfect solution."

Cymbiotika's broad-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) is grown in Oregon and extracted using a gentle CO2 extraction to preserve the cannabinoids. Each bag of Rya Organics' Relax Gummies contains 60 gummies with 20mg of CBD per serving. Infused with natural tropical fruit flavors, the gummies are free from additives like high fructose corn syrup and gelatin, providing consumers an easy and delicious way to incorporate organic CBD into their routine.

"CBD specifically acts to relax the body and mind by nourishing and balancing the central nervous system, while reducing inflammation throughout the body," said Chervin Jafarieh, Founder of Cymbiotika."By leveraging broad-spectrum CBD as a natural relaxation tool, users will receive the maximum amount of nutritional compounds from CBD without the effects of THC in our Relax Gummies."

Rya Organics' Relax Gummies for ages 18+ retail for $38 and are available for purchase through the Rya Organics website . Take 2 gummies anytime of the day. May be taken with food or on an empty stomach. For enhanced relaxation, combine with CBD Shilajit . Rya Organics formulates products with ONLY the highest quality bioavailable, organic, and wild-crafted ingredients.

About Rya Organics by Cymbiotika

Rya Organics, a market-leader in CBD and plant-based wellness and beauty products, was launched in 2021 by San Diego-based innovative wellness brand Cymbiotika. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/ .

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and the efficacy of this product has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please speak with or consult your healthcare professional before taking this product. All CBD and hemp-derived products on this site contain less than 0.3% THC in accordance with federal law and regulations.

