Standard Textile Receives Strategic Programs Supplier of the Year Recognition from Vizient

CINCINNATI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global textile manufacturing leader for the healthcare and hospitality markets, has been recognized as Strategic Programs Supplier of the Year by Vizient, Inc., the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. The recognition was announced at the 2021 Vizient Connections Education Summit, held Nov. 15-18.

The recognition honors the supplier that participates in a high level of committed offerings and supports Vizient members with significant programmatic rebates and savings. This recognition looks at the number of programs in which the supplier participates as well as the overall savings value the member receives in 2021.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Vizient as Strategic Programs Supplier of the Year," said Norman Frankel, Executive Vice President/Sales at Standard Textile. "I'm proud of our Standard Textile organization for stepping up to unprecedented challenges, adapting to changing conditions and elevating our efforts with a common purpose of serving our health care community."

"Congratulations to Standard Textile for being recognized as 2021 Strategic Programs Supplier of the Year. Collaboration and a commitment to service excellence is the foundational criteria for this recognition," said Simrit Sandhu, executive vice president, Vizient. "This acknowledgement honors their achievements in enabling Vizient's members to meet their organizational goals for supply chain efficiency and cost management."

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 80 patents, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

