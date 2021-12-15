2021 CIEF Concluded, Commercialization of achievements is ongoing

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At 9:00 in the morning, the auction house was in full swing, with transactions being completed one after another. At about 6:30 in the afternoon, the venue of the summary meeting of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area's IT Application System Development Contest was still humming. The audience was actively involved in the transactions. The online CIEF platform received over 4 million hits by late night.

2021 CIEF is hosted by China Association for Science and Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the Central Committee of the Jiu San Society, the People's Government of Guangdong Province, and the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, and organized by the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality and Asia Data Group. The 2021 China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair ("CIEF") with the theme of "Empower the Dual Circulation & Boost the New Development" closed in Guangzhou on December 12.

Although being postponed three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's CIEF surpassed previous sessions in terms of exhibition area, participating projects, participating countries, and registered guests. The three-day fair showcased over 6,000 high-tech projects offline and online, covering biomedicine, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, intelligent driving, new energy, new materials and other fields. 214 new products (achievements) and 174 pieces of new technologies were unveiled for the first time. According to statistics, the fair attracted over 160 investment institutions and financial institutions, over 400 enterprises, and over 200 scientific research institutions, universities and groups. The exhibition featured 137 companies from 28 countries and regions participated, both online and offline. The three-day fair drew 35,000 visitors offline, while the online exhibition received over 3 million visits.

According to incomplete statistics, transactions worth 310 million yuan were concluded during the three-day fair, and 18 billion yuan in bank credit was provided. A total of 3 patent packages and 16 pieces of patented technologies were transacted at the patent technology achievement auction and the "Future Science and Technology Innovation Star" technological achievement auction, with a total transaction volume of 56.38 million yuan. Scientists and entrepreneurs realized win-win results. Every project and exhibit at the exhibition areas for the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the members of the Jiu San Society, and achievements of academicians are the result of efforts by scientific and technological workers, and have attracted the attention of visitors and the media. A slew of special events such as China (Guangzhou) Venture Capital Roundtable Summit, the launch of cultivation program for the IPO of Guangdong science and technology innovation businesses, High-end Equipment Manufacturing Innovation Forum, and Summit Forum on Strategy for Strengthening Technological Innovation Attributes of Businesses focus on the commercialization of technological achievements, attract investor attention, and provide the driving force for corporate innovation. The "Guangdong Skilled Workers" campaign and the Roadshow of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Achievements by Guangzhou-Hong Kong-Macao-Taiwan Young People demonstrate that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is resolved to promote collaborative innovation in science and technology, and create a global high ground for technological innovation. The issue of awards such as Guangzhou Science and Technology Innovation Nanshan Award, Most Investment-worthy Scientific and Technological Achievements, and Technological Innovation Growth Enterprise is a recognition of enterprises as well as scientific and technological workers who are involved in cooperation between industry, universities and research institutes.

The CIEF celebrates its seventh anniversary this year. Despite the fact that CIEF is still in the early stages of its quest to become the "Canton Fair for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Achievements", it bears its aspirations in mind and forge ahead. 2021 is an extraordinary year for the CIEF. Despite the pandemic, it enjoys trust and support from many scientific research institutes, science and technology workers as well as technology companies. After seven years of exploration and development, the CIEF has become an influential international platform for the transfer and commercialization of technological achievements. This trust and support are valued, and CIEF will work tirelessly to realize the objectives.

Even though the 2021 CIEF is over, the commercialization of achievements is always ongoing.

View original content:

SOURCE Asia Data Group