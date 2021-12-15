Alcami Announces the Acquisition of Masy BioServices

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation, a leading pharmaceutical and biotech contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today it has completed the acquisition of Masy Systems Inc. ("Masy" or "Masy BioServices"), a preferred provider of cGMP Biostorage and pharma support services. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of Masy adds complementary service offerings and further reinforces Alcami's ambitious growth and expansion initiatives," commented Patrick D. Walsh, Chairman and CEO of Alcami.

Masy was founded in 1984 by entrepreneurs Laurie and John Masiello and operates three cGMP Biostorage facilities in Massachusetts, all within 1-hour of Boston and Cambridge, with a fourth facility coming online in early 2022. The company offers secure and tightly controlled cGMP temperature storage from -196˚C to 70˚C, including all ICH stability conditions, for various materials including vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, cell banks, tissues, compounds, and medical devices. The company's pharma support services include equipment calibration, large-scale validation and qualification projects, SenseAnywhere monitoring solutions, and validation and calibration equipment sales and rentals. Masy's additional pharma support service operations are located in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

"We built an amazing company at Masy and are thrilled to partner with the Alcami team, as our combined resources and capabilities will result in enhanced support for our customers," commented Masy co-founder Laurie Masiello. In addition, Steve Lane will continue in his current executive leadership role at Masy and commented, "I look forward to the successful integration and continuing to build a strong and enduring business."

Masy clients will gain immediate access to Alcami's comprehensive service offerings ranging from analytical development and testing to full drug product development and manufacturing, both sterile fill-finish and oral solid dose. Similarly, Alcami's extensive client base will have access to Masy's available and growing cGMP Biostorage capacity and extensive pharma support services.

About Alcami:

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging four US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, and environmental monitoring services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

About Masy BioServices:

Masy, founded by John and Laurie Masiello in 1984, has provided quality solutions to the life sciences community for nearly 40 years and meets rigorous qualifications for NVLAP accreditation to ISO 17025:2017 as well as ISO 9001:2015 certification. Services include calibration of primary standards and critical test equipment; validation and IQ/OQ/PQ of environmental chambers, autoclaves, and thermal warehouse mapping; and lab equipment rentals and sales. Masy offers premier cGMP biorepository options, with secure and tightly controlled temperature storage from -196˚C to 70˚C, including all ICH stability conditions, for various materials including vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, cell banks, tissues, compounds, and medical devices. For more information, please visit masy.com.

