FLOSUM UNVEILS NEW WINTER RELEASE '21 TO INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY, SECURITY AND INTEGRATIONS FOR SALESFORCE DEVELOPER TEAMS Company's Latest Release Management Solution Offers Significant Business Value in Salesforce DevOps for Enterprises, Government Agencies

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flosum , the leading DevSecOps release management platform for Salesforce, today announced the unveiling of Flosum Winter Release '21 for its release management solution, database backup and recovery tool and data migrator. Flosum Winter Release '21 focuses on delivering new developer productivity and enhanced integrations. In addition, Flosum has greatly increased focus on security in the wake of major trends toward DevSecOps and Zero Trust Policies.

New metrics in Flosum Winter Release '21

"Our focus is on making developers more productive on the Salesforce platform," said Girish Jashnani , CEO of Flosum.

According to Gartner®, Inc.1, "A fundamental principle of DevOps, and one of its best known, is the goal of moving work through the system as rapidly as possible. Less well-understood, but crucial to DevOps and application security, is the principle of providing feedback to developers at an equal pace, and as early in the process as possible."

Advanced auditing and reporting are only the company's first steps as Flosum aims to take a holistic approach to providing end-to-end security in the Salesforce Cloud. In addition to enhanced security, Flosum Winter Release '21 focuses on increased productivity for Salesforce DevOps teams, including merge conflicts enhancements, new Flosum metrics, and enhanced integration capabilities with Worksoft , Provar and Git. As always, Flosum will strive to increase speed while reducing errors in DevOps tasks.

"Our focus is on making developers more productive on the Salesforce platform," said Girish Jashnani, CEO and Founder of Flosum. "What we have heard from customers is that we are one of the only solutions that actually understands the Salesforce code, so as code is moving from developers, to QA, to production, we can automatically fix the code issues. With our latest release, we are further extending the capabilities of our solution to drive greater efficiencies."

Most companies using Salesforce leverage apps from Salesforce AppExchange to extend Salesforce across industries, departments and products. Among the new features relevant to these businesses are the new metrics within Flosum built on Tableau CRM for enhanced auditing and reporting capabilities, including reporting metrics that can help companies manage throughput and get to zero errors when deploying on Salesforce.

Flosum Winter Release '21 simplifies Salesforce DevOps based on the following benefits:

Increased Developer Productivity

Automated Component Retrieval to increase speed

Merge Conflict Enhancements to reduce errors

Pull Request Enhancements for increased security and better UX

Support for Partial Translation Retrieval and Deployments

Deployment Analyzer Upgrade to catch additional errors

Increased Business and Security Metrics

Flosum Metrics to add business reporting capabilities

Enhanced Auditing and Reporting capabilities to better track deployments

The ability to Define and track Pre and Post Deployment Manual Steps

Enhanced Integrations

Enhanced Integration Capabilities via webhooks

Worksoft Integration

Provar Integration Enhancements

Support for additional platforms for Git integration, with AWS and Google Cloud added as an option to run integration middleware.

Flosum Winter Release '21 is available now. The company is hosting a webinar to demo the new product features in detail on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Register here for the webinar. Customers can also learn more about new feature details in the Flosum Community Portal .

About Flosum

Flosum is a leading end-to-end secure DevSecOps, Data Management and Data Protection platform, built 100% natively to Salesforce. Our mission is to enable IT leaders to manage the Salesforce Cloud with confidence and empower developers to innovate. Enterprises around the world use the company's platform to accelerate digital transformation by making the release process fast and easy, increase developer productivity and remain secure and compliant. For more information, visit www.flosum.com .

1 Gartner, "12 Things to Get Right for Successful DevSecOps," Neil MacDonald, Dale Gardner, Refreshed 9 April 2021, Published 19 December 2019. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

www.flosum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flosum