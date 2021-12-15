IBM Digital Health Pass Integrating with Healthcare IT Leaders Healthy Returns Practice to Provide COVID-19 Digital Credentials Solutions will help organizations with the challenges of implementing COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) Watson Health and Healthcare IT Leaders today announced the integration of IBM Digital Health Pass with Healthcare IT Leaders Healthy Returns, a comprehensive suite of enterprise COVID-19 services.

The IBM Digital Health Pass is designed to enable organizations to verify COVID-19 test results or vaccination status for employees, customers and visitors entering their site, such as a sports stadium, airplane, university, government building or workplace. Relying on a combination of encryption, QR codes and blockchain technology, the IBM Digital Health Pass is a secured, voluntary digital alternative to paper test results or vaccination cards and provides another option, if needed, for individuals to share that they have tested negative or been vaccinated for COVID-19.

In addition to the IBM Digital Health Pass, services offered through the Healthcare IT Leaders Healthy Returns practice include managed COVID-19 testing, delivered onsite or at home with enterprise-level reporting, and a range of vaccination support services.

"New regulations are challenging many organizations to implement COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements in their workplace or businesses," said Bob Bailey, Principal and Founder, Healthcare IT Leaders. "We are working with organizations such as the American Logistics Association (ALA) and many others to streamline and make the process of COVID-19 status verification easier with the use of the IBM Digital Health Pass."

President of ALA Steve Rosetti added, "It's important to provide a digital ID designed to cut through complex procedures and produce a secure COVID-19 credential that is easily produced, recognized and validated by our clients."

IBM Digital Health Pass can help generate secure COVID-19 vaccination and test credentials through a network of labs and providers, such as Healthcare IT Leaders. Multiple types of COVID-19 health credentials, in addition to the IBM Digital Health Pass, such as Good Health Pass, SMART Health Card and EU Digital COVID Certificate, can be verified with the IBM Digital Health Pass Verify app with its multi-credential verification capability.

"We are committed to collaborating with organizations and industry groups to support the use of digital COVID-19 health credentials," said Eric Piscini, Global Vice President, Emerging Business Networks, IBM Watson Health. "We are delighted to be working with Healthcare IT leaders to integrate IBM Digital Health Pass into their applications and existing organizational networks to deliver unique solutions to our clients."



About IBM Watson Health

IBM Watson Health is a data, analytics, and technology partner for the health industry. Supported by the innovation of IBM and intelligence of Watson, we are committed to helping build smarter health ecosystems. Through the combination of our deep industry expertise in health, data and analytics, actionable insights, and reputation for security and trust, Watson Health is working together with its clients and partners to help them achieve simpler processes, better care insights, faster breakthroughs, and improved experiences for people around the world. Learn more at https://www.ibm.com/watson-health.

About Healthcare IT Leaders

Healthcare IT Leaders is a national leader in health-related IT consulting and workforce solutions, connecting organizations with experienced technology talent for implementation services, project management, consulting, and full-time hiring. Our COVID-19 practice, Healthy Returns, delivers COVID-19 testing, contract tracing, and vaccination services for leading businesses and schools. To learn more, www.healthcareitleaders.com and www.healthyreturns.info.

