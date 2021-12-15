If you are or have been a real property taxpayer and paid the West Basin Municipal Water District "Standby Charge" that is identified on your property tax bill as an "Assessment" at any time since October 5, 2014, you are a Class Member and your rights may be affected by the above entitled lawsuit.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huskinson, Brown & Heidenreich, LLP announce that a class action settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against the West Basin Municipal Water District ("West Basin") about allegations that it violated various articles of the California Constitution and the Uniform Standby Charge Procedures Act by charging a fee referred to as an "Assessment" or "Standby Charge." West Basin denies that it did anything wrong. West Basin has agreed to reduce the Standby Charge overtime and eliminate the Standby Charge in West Hollywood by June 30, 2024 at the latest and by June 30, 2030 for the remainder of its service area.

Class Members who used to own real property in West Basin's service area but no longer do may file claims against a $1 million fund for the refund of Standby Charges they paid while they owned real property.

If you are a Class Member and the Settlement is approved by the Court, your rights will be affected whether you act or not. For further information about the Settlement and how you can file a claim, exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, or object to the Settlement, please visit WestBasinStandbyChargeSettlement.com, or contact the Settlement Administrator at 1-844-926-1534 or Rastegar, et al. v. West Basin Municipal Water District Settlement Administrator, c/o KCC Class Action Services, PO Box 43159, Providence RI 02940-3159.

Rastegar, et al. v. West Basin Municipal Water District,

No. BC684499 (Cal. Sup. Ct.)

