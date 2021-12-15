SimiTree Healthcare Consulting names J'non Griffin Principal

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimiTree Healthcare Consulting today named Director J'non Griffin, R.N., MHA, HCS-D, HCS-C, HCS-H, COS-C, as Principal.

Ms. Griffin joins a group of six managing principals and two other principals who direct SimiTree in providing a wide range of proven solutions for compliance, growth and profitability to home health, hospice, applied behavioral analysis, palliative care, and other post-acute organizations.

"Ms. Griffin brings considerable industry acumen to her new role," said Managing Principal Todd Montigney. "She has a history of strong performance and consistently delivers the forward-thinking approaches required to meet the demands of a fast-paced and challenging marketplace. In addition, she brings an impressive clinical background which strengthens and solidifies our clinical leadership."

Griffin will fulfill her new company role alongside SimiTree Managing Principals William J. Simione III, David Berman, Nick Seabrook, Mike Freytag, Eric Scharber, and Montigney, as well as fellow Principals Jess Stover and Robert Simione.



"I'm honored and excited at the opportunity to join this group of truly innovative leaders, who have positioned SimiTree to deploy every imaginable solution to help clients overcome challenges, grow and become more profitable," Griffin said.

A popular conference speaker and educator, Griffin brings more than 30 years of industry experience to her newest position, in roles ranging from home health field nurse to agency oversight positions in quality and compliance, as well as management of multiple branches.

As an AHIMA trained ICD-10 coding ambassador, Griffin was an industry leader in the transition from ICD-9 to ICD-10. She gained additional industry recognition as a leading authority on the implementation of Medicare's new Conditions of Participation (CoPs). She is perhaps best known for her work helping agencies establish emergency preparedness programs under new CoPs, including the implementation of infection control measures. Earlier this year, she was named Associate of the Year by the Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice, an annual award presented in recognition of leadership, trust and integrity.

For much of the last decade, Griffin shared her industry expertise with others via her own outsourced coding and consulting company. She founded Home Health Solutions LLC in 2012 and quickly led the company to national recognition as one of the nation's fastest-growing businesses. Home Health Solutions LLC was ranked among the nation's most successful private businesses by Inc. magazine in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The following year, Griffin's company merged with Simione Healthcare Consultants, and Griffin continued in her leadership role as President of Home Health Solutions - A Simione Coding Company.

In May of 2021, Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting joined forces to create SimiTree Healthcare Consulting, a consulting and outsourcing company serving the home health, hospice, applied behavioral analysis, palliative care, and other post-acute organizations. In addition to clinical, financial, and operational consulting, SimiTree offers a robust suite of outsourced services, including billing, coding and OASIS, and revenue cycle management; executive placement, interim management and other talent solutions; mergers and acquisitions support; sales and growth training; and data analytics.

Griffin has worked closely with Montigney over the past six months to direct the integration of Simione and BlackTree coding departments, and took on one of the new company's key roles as co-chair and founder of the Clinical Steering Committee. The committee is integral to SimiTree's clinical expertise, establishing policy and providing guidance and oversight for the company's consulting spectrum. Griffin co-chairs the committee with Laura Gramenelles.

"Ms. Griffin's insight and counsel has been an invaluable asset during our integration, and her work on the formation of the Clinical Steering Committee has further fortified SimiTree's clinical expertise, better positioning us to provide well-considered, up-to-the-minute counsel our clients depend on us to deliver in a fluid regulatory environment with many complexities and challenges," Montigney said.

"She offers an excellent example of the caliber of leadership SimiTree strives to incorporate into its structure to ensure the ongoing quality and effectiveness of the resources, guidance and solutions we make available to our clients," Montigney said.

