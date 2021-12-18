WINTER PARK, Colo., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa is jumping for joy (literally!) and celebrating this year's gift-giving trend of "unwrapped" adventure in the great outdoors. No boxes, no wrapping paper – just the natural "wrapping" of snow, trees and slopes.

Winter Park Resort is encouraging people to rethink the perfect gift and give the gift of a new experience. Celebrate this season on a trail skiing, tubing or snowboarding; take a simple walk in the woods; grab your sled or tryout a Sno-Go ski bike; take the gondola to the top of the mountain for après festivities and an unforgettable sunset; take a private guided snowcat tour of pristine terrain and views; and enjoy unspoiled fun and thrills with your family and friends. More than ever, time and exploration together are priceless. Plus, giving a non-traditional gift of adventure or experience means you save paper and trash, while saving trees and the environment – the best gift of all. No wonder Santa is jumping!

For a full list of "unwrapped" adventure and experience gifts from Winter Park Resort, visit HERE. As an added bonus, intangible gifts make great last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers, because they're easy to purchase with a tap of a finger or a click of a mouse. No shipping necessary.

About Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort, Colorado's quintessential mountain and ski resort, is located less than 70 miles from the city of Denver. Flanked by the dramatic Continental Divide, the resort is defined by its pure natural environment, a strong pioneering heritage, and its unique Colorado adventure culture. During the winter, Winter Park receives some of the state's most consistent snowfall across its 3000+ acres of world-class terrain, and has been voted USA Today's #1 Ski Resort in North America three times. During summer, the resort is home to renowned Trestle bike park, and has numerously been named as Colorado's Top Adventure Town. For more information, visit winterparkresort.com.

