Infinix Integrates World First Shifting Waves Textured Back Cover into Future Device Case Bodies

SHANGHAI, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a leading smartphone brand operating in over 40 countries worldwide has once again achieved a world first in futuristic smartphone design language, with the innovative integration of an all-new 3D textured glass back cover. Named Shifting Waves, the back cover brings the flowing waves of majestic sand dunes to the back of your mobile phone proving a satisfyingly tactile sensation and truly stunning aesthetics.

"Representing today's youth in emerging markets, Infinix is always on the lookout for fresh & stylish new innovations that improve the smartphone experience. With the Shifting Waves back cover, Infinix aims to empower today's youth with new innovative technology that performs exceptionally while looking fantastic, allowing users to express their sense of style through their smartphone," said Manfred Hong, Infinix Mobile Senior Director of Product.

Futuristic Design Language

Standard smartphones use full-gloss glass or AG matte frosted glass or even cheap plastic for back covers, Infinix breaks out of this mould with fresh, hardworking and stylish designs on their devices so they always stand out from the crowd. Consumers demands and tastes are constantly rising and Infinix raises the bar with every smartphone launch.

To creature the texture, The designer carefully created the look and feel of the 3D textured glass, embossing the shifting waves into the design. The three-dimensional ripple pattern makes the texture pop, allowing the light and shadow to create their own natural gradient, mimicking the soft lights from one sand dune to the next.

Bionic Design

The bionic design of the back cover was inspired by the power of nature and the innovative synthetic glass fiber materials brought about by technological development, based on bionics, are bound to be the future of mobile phone shells due to their durability and flexibility for the textures that can be integrated into the materials.

About Infinix:

Infinix Mobile is an emerging smartphone brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy, energetic, attainable & progressive with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.

With "THE FUTURE IS NOW" as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today's youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are & what they stand for.

The company's portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating premium designed flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong value propositions.

