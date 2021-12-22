ITRI's VLSI-TSA and VLSI-DAT Symposia will Kick Off in April 2022

HSINCHU, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) will host the 2022 International Symposia on VLSI Technology, Systems and Applications (VLSI-TSA) and Design, Automation and Test (VLSI-DAT) on April 18-21, 2022 at the Ambassador Hotel Hsinchu, Taiwan. Experts from top companies and prestigious academic institutions including TSMC, Intel, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, MediaTek, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Winbond Electronics Corporation, Stanford University, and University of California, Berkeley will share their insights and latest research findings on 3D heterogeneous integration, AI hardware design, GaN and SiC technology and applications, silicon photonics, in-memory computing, advanced packaging, AIoT security, next-generation MRAM, low dimensional materials and devices, and high performance computing.

The VLSI-TSA and VLSI-DAT Symposia will take place in person in Hsinchu, Taiwan during April 18-21, 2022.

The VLSI-TSA and VLSI-DAT symposia were first held in 1983, hosting premiere conferences in semiconductor-related fields and attracting up to 1,000 participants every year. In the 2022 event, six esteemed experts will give keynote speeches. Dr. Babak Sabi, Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Assembly and Test Technology Development at Intel Corporation, will describe current technology envelopes and future scaling directions for representative advanced packaging architectures. Mr. Toru Matsuoka, Deputy General Manager of the Business Planning Project Group, Power Device Works at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, will discuss the latest SiC technology and will demonstrate some application examples. Dr. Jeff Burns, Director of IBM Research AI Hardware Center, will share his insights on the challenges and opportunities in AI hardware design. Prof. Boris Murmann of Stanford University will illustrate examples of small-scale data analysis and machine learning inference systems that operate near the physical interface. Dr. K. Lawrence Loh, Sr. Vice President of MediaTek, will highlight technology challenges to the IC industry for the next decade. Dr. L.C. Lu, Vice President of Research & Development/Design & Technology Platform at TSMC, will review recent market trends and focus on advances in process scaling for libraries, memories and external interfaces, covering several design and technology co-optimization (DTCO) techniques that enable higher transistor density and performance.

The 2022 VLSI-TSA and VLSI-DAT symposia are planned as hybrid events, incorporating an in-person conference and a virtual platform with live sessions and on-demand video presentations. The in-person symposia will be held on April 18-21, 2022 at the Ambassador Hotel Hsinchu, Taiwan. Following the physical event, there will be virtual symposia providing online access to on-demand video presentations from April 25 to May 24, 2022. Over 150 outstanding papers will be presented during the symposia.

Online registration will be open from January 1, 2022. Enjoy the early registration discount until March 18, 2022, and students are eligible for an up to 65% discount on their registration fee. Registration link: https://reg.itri.org.tw/2022VLSI.

For further information, please visit the conference websites:

2022 VLSI-TSA: https://expo.itri.org.tw/2022vlsitsa

2022 VLSI-DAT: https://expo.itri.org.tw/2022vlsidat

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

