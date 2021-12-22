Start-Up Nation Central, CEO Avi Hasson presented an overview of the Israeli innovation ecosystem and how it is addressing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

Start-Up Nation Central hosted a delegation of UN ambassadors as part of a visit to Israel led by Ambassador Gilad Erdan Start-Up Nation Central, CEO Avi Hasson presented an overview of the Israeli innovation ecosystem and how it is addressing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation of ambassadors to the UN from 11 countries concluded their 5-day visit to Israel on Tuesday with a professional review of Israeli innovation technology focusing on climate and sustainability solutions by Start-Up Nation Central.

Start-Up Nation Central Chairperson, Terry Kassel, Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, and CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, Avi Hasson (Photography credit: Ahikam Ben Yosef)

The high-level diplomats visited the non-profit organization's headquarters in Tel Aviv to learn about the strengths of the Israeli innovation ecosystem and how it is addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations.

The delegation that included ambassadors to the United Nations from Argentina, Albania, Croatia, Uruguay, Ecuador, Republic of Korea, Hungary, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, and Zambia participated in a tour hosted by Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan.

Start-Up Nation Central Chairperson, Terry Kassel welcomed the distinguished visitors.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan: "One of my main goals at the United Nations has been to illustrate how Israeli innovation is helping people all over the world. After spending a week in Israel, the ambassadors were able to see the innovative spirit that is infused throughout the people. Bringing the delegation of ambassadors to Start-Up Nation Central was the perfect way to cap off this trip and I am confident that they will be strong advocates of partnering with Israeli companies in the future, both at the UN and in their home countries."

Start-Up Nation Central's CEO, Avi Hasson said during the visit: "In Israel today, there are over 1,000 companies that offer diverse technological solutions to support global sustainable development in both societal and environmental arenas. These technologies provide an answer to the UN's ambitious goals in the areas of sustainability and can significantly assist in overcoming the global challenges we all share. I urge you to challenge us, the Israeli ecosystem, with your country's obstacles and together we can offer solutions to address them."

During their visit to Start-Up Nation Central, the diplomats received an in-depth review of the Israeli technological innovation ecosystem by Start-Up Nation Central's CEO, Avi Hasson and viewed innovation demos by Israeli startup companies who showcased their technologies, emphasizing emerging markets partnerships and solutions towards achieving the UN's SDGs.

Among the Israeli Startups that presented were:

- Spark Beyond - Applies AI analytics to help solve the world's most pressing needs across various industries

- Tomorrow.io- Manages weather-related challenges for people and organizations with real-time data and AI insights.

- DouxMatok – Offers improved nutrition through its sugar-based sugar reduction, enabling tastier and healthier consumption of sweet foods.

- Hargol- Specializes in growing grasshoppers as an alternative protein source. The company's products include whole grasshoppers and grasshopper protein powder sold as an ingredient to food producers in Europe and the US.

- Homebiogas – Produces anaerobic digesters for home use that convert organic waste into methane gas and liquid fertilizer.

- Innovopro- Brings plant-based protein ingredients, such as chickpea protein, to the global food market to create nutritious, flavourful, and sustainable food products.

- N-Drip- Develops a gravity micro-irrigation system that utilizes existing flood irrigation infrastructure to provide efficient drip irrigation.

- ZeroEgg- Develops a nutritious, zero-cholesterol, plant-based liquid egg substitute that tastes, looks, and functions like a real egg and can be used in any recipe

About Start-Up Nation Central Start-Up Nation Central is the address for corporations, governments, and investors to connect with the Israeli tech ecosystem. Start-Up Nation Central catalyses growth opportunities by bringing Israeli tech innovation to global business and societal challenges. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Tel-Aviv, Israel, Start-Up Nation Central is a not-for-profit organization funded by philanthropy.

About Start-Up Nation Finder Start-Up Nation Finder is a free online platform for identifying and engaging Israeli tech organizations based on customers' specific interests. This Innovation Business Platform is a comprehensive knowledge hub on Israeli start-ups, investors, acceleration hubs, multinational corporations, and technology-based innovation associated with academic research. The open-source platform provides up-to-date information and insights on thousands of active Israeli tech companies.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1715227/Start_Up_Nation_Central.jpg

