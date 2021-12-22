Trillium Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA:0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shareholders approved all the items presented at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 21, 2021 (the "Meeting"), including the re-election of the Directors of the Company being Robert Schafer, Russell Starr, David Velisek, Robert Kang and Krisztian Toth.

The Company also received shareholder approval for the Company's share compensation plan (the "Share Compensation Plan"), which was adopted by the board of directors on November 20, 2020 and approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Company's annual and special shareholder meeting held on December 21, 2020. Pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, a rolling plan requires the approval of shareholders of the Company on an annual basis and will remain in full force and effect until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled the largest prospective land package in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. Recent examples are the acquisition of the Willis property southwest of and contiguous to the Newman Todd complex, and a non-binding LOI giving the Company control over a significant portion of the Confederation Lake Greenstone Belt to more than 100 km in length. In addition, the Company has interests in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario and the Matagami and Chibougamou areas of Quebec.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

