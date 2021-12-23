Hunter Strategy Extends Cyber Modernization Support to National Institutes of Health

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Cyber Risk and DevSecOps firm, Hunter Strategy, will continue its support to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Office of the Director (OD) under Digital Management Inc (DMI) Sub-Contract. Hunter Strategy will continue its delivery of premier Cyber Modernization strategies and solutions for OD. Previously, Hunter Strategy provided a range of cyber expertise to OD around Industrial Control Systems (ICS), Risk Management, and Third-Party Supply Chain Risk.

Hunter Strategy logo (PRNewsfoto/Hunter Strategy)

As the agency evolves to become more agile in its existing Cyber capabilities, Hunter Strategy will support OD's design and application of cross-cutting Zero-Trust tactics as part of its Defense in Depth strategy.

"Given the revolutionary role and global impact NIH played in combatting COVID-19, we are fully committed to delivering advanced security solutions to help protect and defend against cyber risk," said Kevin Belanga, Hunter Strategy's Chief Strategy Officer. "Our technical understanding of complex cyber challenges coupled with recognized service performance in the Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) space will be of great benefit to NIH as they evolves their capabilities to respond to public health needs," he added.

About Hunter Strategy

Headquartered in Washington DC's Cathedral Heights neighborhood, Hunter Strategy is a Small Business Administration (SBA) HUBZone certified small business that offers strategic DevSecOps, cyber risk management, and Agile software engineering solutions to federal agencies, Fortune 1000 companies, and emerging technology firms. For more information, please visit www.hunterstrategy.net.

Contact: sales@hunterstrategy.net

