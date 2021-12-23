Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics Sponsors Annual 'Cookies with Santa' Event with Dallas Mavericks This is the 3rd year in a row Jefferson has hosted this meaningful event, benefitting 50 underserved children from Vogel Alcove and Kids-U.

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For fifty underserved children in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Christmas came early on December 16, 2021. As the Official Dentist of the Dallas Mavericks, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics proudly sponsored the annual Mavs Cookies with Santa event, held at the Mavs Gaming Hub in Dallas, Texas.

The celebration included holiday-themed crafts and activities, games, cookies, interaction with the Dallas Mavericks players, and a Christmas story reading from Santa Claus himself.

All children received a dental kit and other necessities, along with gifts from their wish list, which meant a lot for these deserving kids who are facing homelessness.

The Dallas Mavericks and Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics have partnered since 2019, and this is their third Cookies with Santa event together.

"The Dallas Mavericks partnership with Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics is a natural fit, as we are both dedicated to serving our community. We're very proud to team up with Jefferson, for the third year in a row, to put on this year's Cookies with Santa event. It's a fun way to make Christmas a lot brighter for 50 deserving children." – Ryan Mackey, Senior Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships at the Dallas Mavericks

"This event is definitely one of the highlights of our entire year. Seeing the joy on these children's faces as they interact with the players, mascots, and Santa is very heartwarming. By providing them with not only what they want for Christmas, but also what they need, we're making a positive impact in their lives during a special time. This is directly aligned with our brand purpose: "our care changes peoples' lives." We're proud to partner with the Dallas Mavericks to continue to serve our community." -- Adam Arnette, Chief Marketing Officer of Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics

ABOUT JEFFERSON DENTAL & ORTHODONTICS:

Since opening their first office in 1967, the Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics team has stayed true to their founding value - "our care changes people's lives." From the founding office in Dallas' Oak Cliff area to the newest additions in Oklahoma, Jefferson serves the ever-changing communities that they call home. Though it has evolved over the past several decades, Jefferson's dedication to delivering affordable general, specialty, cosmetic, and orthodontic services has not. With a commitment to quality and affordability, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics is the dental provider and educator of choice for thousands of families every year. Learn how Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics can give you a Reason to Smile at jeffersondental.com .

ABOUT MAVS CARE: The Dallas Mavericks strive to be champions on the court and in the community. We are dedicated to building a stronger community through educational programs, health and wellness initiatives, environmental efforts, support for military veterans and first responders, racial equity and social justice programs, and grants to nonprofit organizations. Through our community programs and the Mavs Foundation, we are changing lives in North Texas and have impacted thousands of children, families and communities. Learn more at Mavs.com/Community @mavsoffcourt.

ABOUT VOGEL ALCOVE: Vogel Alcove is a 501c3 nonprofit agency which provides therapeutic early childhood services, school-age programs and family support services for homeless children ages six weeks to 12 years old, and their families. Since 1987, the agency has served more than 16,000 Dallas-area homeless children. We're on a mission to help young children, and their families, overcome the lasting and traumatic effects of homelessness. It is our vision that every child in our community has a home, a self-sufficient family and a foundation for success in school and life.

ABOUT KIDS-U: Kids-U is an apartment-based organization providing on-site programs to children and their families living in low-income apartment communities. Our on-site programming provides hands-on tutoring in math, language arts and reading, along with programs that create healthy lifestyles, food security, character development, and build self-esteem. Beyond providing educational support to our students, our overall method and strategy is to look at the whole child.

