Remy Thellier and Cyril Mathé to lead growth and engineering at Vectice to support positive data science impact for enterprises

AI Data Management Solution Vectice Appoints New Executives as Growth Accelerates Remy Thellier and Cyril Mathé to lead growth and engineering at Vectice to support positive data science impact for enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectice, the data science knowledge capturing and sharing solution, today announced that the company has hired Remy Thellier as Head of Growth and is promoting Cyril Mathé to Head of Engineering.

Vectice creates a unified view of the data science initiatives across an organization. With Vectice, data science teams can discover previous artifacts and communicate project progress to key stakeholders across an organization.

"After exclusively working with Fortune 2000 enterprises, Vectice has gained significant momentum with key accounts," said Michael Neril, Founder and Managing Partner at Spider Capital, who co-led Vectice's Seed round last year. "The addition of Remy and Cyril to the executive team will enable the Company to take its growth to the next level."

Before joining Vectice, Thellier was Vice President of Sales & Marketing America at Syntony, where he led the delivery of unique technologies to large enterprise customers in the American transportation and aerospace markets. He is an expert in novel technology concepts, having advised executive deep tech clients on B2B marketing and sales strategies at the French Consulate in San Francisco.

"Remy Thellier is a B2B growth swiss-army-knife. He's been hands-on advising numerous deep-tech startups targeting enterprise accounts," said Cyril Brignone, CEO and co-founder of Vectice. "His specialty is to establish business foundations and tackle the variety of bottlenecks startups experience when opening new markets."

Cyril Mathé joined Vectice as Lead Backend in 2020. "Cyril has proven great skills since he joined," explained Gregory Haardt, CTO and co-founder of Vectice. "He successfully led the team developing our core technology to release our software on a tight schedule while ensuring best practices and security standards were met."

"My priority is to grow and drive the team to make Vectice the best solution for impactful AI," said Mathé, now Head of Engineering at Vectice. Mathé has a long history of leading multidisciplinary software teams at various successful companies, including at Wiztivi and Vecteur Plus, the leading solution for public tenders in Europe.

To learn more about Vectice and opportunities to join the Vectice team, visit: https://www.vectice.com/

About Vectice

Vectice 's mission is to revolutionize the way enterprise data science teams index their assets, manage knowledge, and collaborate with the rest of the business. We are building a platform-agnostic AI assets management and documentation software for enterprises to successfully scale their AI initiatives by providing a unified view of data science initiatives across an organization. Enterprises use Vectice to centralize project visibility, share domain knowledge, mitigate data science project risks, and increase their AI initiatives' ROI.

View original content:

SOURCE Vectice