Biotage moves to the large cap segment

UPPSALA, Sweden, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today January 3, 2022, Biotage is included in Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap segment. The Large Cap segment includes companies with a market capitalization of more than EUR 1 billion.

Biotage is a Global Impact Tech Company committed to solving society's problems. We offer workflow solutions and products to customers in drug discovery and development, analytical testing and water and environmental testing.



Biotage is contributing to sustainable science with the goal to make the world healthier, greener and cleaner – HumanKind Unlimited.



"Biotage continues to create value for our customers, owners and other interested parties and we consider the move to the Large Cap segment as yet another quality label and confirmation of that. We are immensely proud to have achieved this milestone and the journey we have had with Biotage all since the initial public offering in the year of 2000. I would like to send a special thanks to all our employees around the globe who are contributing to our continuous growth and success.", comments Tomas Blomquist, President and CEO of Biotage



Contact persons:

Tomas Blomquist, CEO

Tel: 0705 23 01 63, tomas.blomquist@biotage.com

About Biotage

Our customers span a broad range of market segments including pharmaceutical, biotech, contract research and contract manufacturers as well as clinical, forensic and academic laboratories in addition to organizations focused on food safety, clean water and environmental sustainability.



Biotage is headquartered in Uppsala in Sweden and employs approx. 485 people worldwide. The Group had sales of 1,092 MSEK in 2020 and our products are sold in more than 70 countries. Biotage's share (BIOT) is listed in the Large Cap segment on the NASDAQ Stockholm.

