Cipia Announces Design Win with New Chinese OEM Cipia's Driver Sense, Driver Monitoring System (DMS), to be integrated in an upcoming model designed for export

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, announced that the company was awarded a design win from a new Chinese OEM. With this award, Cipia's Driver Sense DMS will be integrated into a new platform and car model that is being designed for export. As part of this integration, the Driver Sense software will run on an SoC from strategic partner Ambarella, and will start production in 2022, less than a year from the award.

With its latest win, Cipia has secured design wins to integrate the company's DMS in 21 different vehicle models, on 7 different platforms, across five different car manufacturers globally, including China's largest auto manufacturer, SAIC Motor, and an electric car manufacturer in the USA. This new OEM represents the second joint win for Junjie and Cipia.

"We are pleased to both announce this latest design win and expand our cooperation with Junjie to a new OEM," said David Tolub, CEO of Cipia. "This agreement reflects our ability to support aggressive production schedules, and strengthen our customers' competitive and technological advantage."

China's automotive market has been growing steadily over the past two decades, manufacturing 25 million new vehicles in 2020, more than the US and the EU combined. The market has also recently begun putting a greater emphasis on the international market, acquiring international car brands as well as producing brands that are designed for the needs of the international market.

Cipia's Driver Sense DMS, utilizes IR (infrared) cameras to track the driver's facial features and appearance (identifying visual cues, such as eyelids, pupils, gaze, etc.). The system's advanced computer vision and AI algorithms analyze the images to assess the driver's behavior and determine the physiological condition of the driver to detect dangerous behaviors behind the wheel (fatigue, distraction, talking on the phone and more).

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia-FS10 - a driver monitoring and video telematics device for TSPs and fleets.

Over a decade of research and development stands behind the company's proprietary, market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

