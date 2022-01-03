MBS Source Sees Robust Adoption in Electronic Trading

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MBS Source, the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for structured products, and the provider of market data for a majority of sell-side and a growing number of buy-side firms in the space, announced significant growth in trading activity for the period of January 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 versus the same period in 2020, lending further credibility to the market shift towards electronic trading of structured products.

"Structured products such as RMBS, CMBS, ABS, and CLOs are among the last market segments to adopt electronic trading," said Mihai Szabo, CEO and Founder of MBS Source. "Both sell-side and buy-side participants recognize the advantages of sourcing and trading electronically over the more traditional email and phone call workflows."

For the period referenced above, MBS Source saw over 100% growth in the number of trades and a 180%+ increase in trading volume. The numbers of firms participating in electronic trading grew over 100% for both sell-side and buy-side firms as well.

About MBS Source

MBS Source is a financial technology company having efficiencies, connectivity, and access to securitized products through innovative trading and product design. MBS Source's product ecosystem leverages data, analytics, and the power of the network effect to create transparency, liquidity, and efficient trade execution. MBS Source's electronic trading platform connects fixed income professionals to a broad network of liquidity and provides a range of trading protocols to access it. For more information visit www.mbssource.com.

View original content:

SOURCE MBS Source