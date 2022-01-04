Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that Brandon Sim, Co-Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the "Events" page of the Company's website: https://www.apollomed.net/news-media/events. A recording will be made available shortly after the live virtual presentation.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings at the event. Those interested in meeting with management may contact ApolloMed's Investor Relations representatives listed below.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization (NGACO). For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

(626) 943-6491

investors@apollomed.net

Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group

(415) 568-2255

csohn@equityny.com

