CME Group Reports 2021 Annual, Q4 and Monthly Market Statistics

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its full-year, Q4 and December 2021 market statistics, showing it reached a record average daily volume (ADV) of 19.6 million contracts during the year, an increase of 3% over 2020. ADV increased 26% in both the fourth quarter and the month of December, to 20.5 million contracts and 18 million contracts, respectively. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Full-year 2021 highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate futures and options growth of 15%, including the following records:

Equity Index futures and options records, including:

Record Bitcoin ADV of 10,105 contracts, an increase of 13%

ADV outside the United States increased 4% to 5.5 million contracts, including 5% growth in Asia , 5% in Latin America and 3% in EMEA

Q4 2021 highlights across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 56% to 9.8 million contracts, including:

Energy ADV increased 16% to 2.3 million contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 15% to 6 million contracts

Options ADV increased 58% to 3.7 million contracts

Record Micro Bitcoin futures ADV of 24,534 contracts

December 2021 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional December year-over-year product highlights include:

Equity Index ADV grew 45%

Interest Rate ADV increased 41%

Energy ADV increased 5%

Micro Products ADV

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 31% to $257B , U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 13% to $97B , and European Repo ADNV increased 1% to €257B

